Cleveland Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule: Can The Cavs Go On A Run?

As we head into the final stretch of the NBA season, we will see teams do a bit of self-scouting to determine if they believe they have what it takes to win it all this year. If so, they may decide to make some moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. An interesting team in the Eastern Conference is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Can the Cavs go on a run?

Below, we will take a look at where the Cleveland Cavaliers currently sit and their upcoming schedule.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Upcoming Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers' upcoming schedule is a relatively easy one.

Three of the Cavaliers' next four games will take place at home, giving them a nice advantage in these games. On top of that, none of these four games are against teams in the top eight of their respective conferences.

Cavs' NBA Championship Odds And NBA Betting Offers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship odds currently sit at +1900. This means a $100 wager would win $1,900, if the Cavs go on a run and win it all. These odds tie the Cavs for ninth in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, and they rank fourth in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

If you believe the Cavaliers can go on a run, then bet on the Cavs' NBA Championship odds today.



Can The Cavs Go On A Run?

The Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship odds certain view this team as one that is in the mix. However, can the Cavs go on a run and win it all?

As the Cavaliers currently stand, it does not look like they have enough firepower to come out of the NBA Eastern Conference. However, with the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Cleveland absolutely should be one of the buyers.

If the Cavs are able to add another weapon or two, this could quickly be a team that is capable of competing with the Celtics and Bucks in the East. For this reason, this could be the last time to get this much value on the Cavs' NBA Championship odds. If you are looking to bet on Cleveland to go on a run and win the Eastern Conference or even the NBA Final, make sure you sign up with the Ohio sports betting offers above.