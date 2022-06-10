DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at BOS (-4), O/U: 214

The Celtics pulled off an impressive home win in Game 3 to grab a 2-1 series lead. They have a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with home-court advantage once again on Friday. However, the Warriors have enough experience to shake off the loss and come out with a confident effort. So far, each game has been decided by double-digits as neither side has been able to put together a complete effort on both ends of the floor.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get more responsibility if Williams is out.

GSW: Stephen Curry (foot), Otto Porter (foot), Andre Iguodala (knee) - Questionable

Jordan Poole would have a major role to play if Curry can't go. Nemanja Bjelica could be up for a boost if Porter and/or Iguodala are sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($16,500)

Despite being listed as questionable, Curry is expected to be ready for Game 4. He led the way for the Warriors on Wednesday with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting, but finished with fewer than 50 DK points for the first time this series. Curry is averaging 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals through the postseason and has to step up again to keep the Warriors from going down 3-1.

Klay Thompson ($10,800)

After a couple of quiet efforts, Thompson bounced back with a much better performance in Game 3 with 39.8 DK points. He's averaging 17.3 points on 34 percent shooting through four meetings with the Celtics this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown ($14,700)

Brown topped 45 DK points for the second time in the Finals and led the way for the Celtics with 27 points on Wednesday. He's recorded more than 20 points twice this series, resulting in a win on both occasions. The Celtics need Brown to keep up the strong play as he remains a key factor in their success.

Andrew Wiggins ($11,100)

Wiggins went over 34 DK points in two of the last three games. He continues to contribute across the stat sheet by averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in the Finals.

Al Horford ($11,400)

Horford bounced back after a quiet outing in Game 2 with 34.5 DK points. He's been enjoying a size advantage in the paint and provides the Celtics with solid rebounding and interior defense. Horford's also averaging 12.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in the playoffs.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($16,800)

Tatum came up big with 26 points, six rebounds, nine assists and a steal, falling just shy of 50 DK points as he helped lead the Celtics to the home win on Wednesday. He needs to remain at the top of his game to maintain the Celtics' chances of securing a championship. Tatum is averaging 23.8 points and 7.4 rebounds through five games against the Warriors this season, but is shooting just 37 percent from the field. He needs to make the most of the home-court advantage to get his shooting back on track.

Value Picks

Robert Williams ($9,300)

Despite being listed as questionable, Williams hasn't missed a game this series and delivered 34.5 DK points in Game 3.

Grant Williams ($6,300)

Williams provides great hustle and energy off the bench for Boston averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in the playoffs.

Otto Porter ($7,200)

Despite dealing with a sore foot, Porter has been involved in every Finals game while averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

Derrick White ($8,700)

White continues to play a major role off the bench averaging 13.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks this series.

Jordan Poole ($8,700)

Poole provides instant offense for the Warriors. He totaled 29 DK points in Game 2 and is averaging 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Finals.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.