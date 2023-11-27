Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 6 Start/Sit

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

We have an interesting Week 6 on tap schedule-wise, as we have the fewest teams with four games on a full week of play for the Association yet this season. That narrows the pool we usually like to recommend Start options from significantly, but fortunately, there are also some appealing alternatives seeing expanded opportunity due to injury on three-game teams.

We have an interesting Week 6 on tap schedule-wise, as we have the fewest teams with four games on a full week of play for the Association yet this season. That narrows the pool we usually like to recommend Start options from significantly, but fortunately, there are also some appealing alternatives seeing expanded opportunity due to injury on three-game teams.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Utan Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 6:

Guards

Start: Jaden Ivey, Pistons

35% start rate

Ivey is one of a select few starting players with a four-game week, and he checks into the robust schedule having scored a season-high 25 points against the Pacers on Friday. The second-year guard has averaged 13.4 points (on 55.8 percent shooting), 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last nine games, even though he's only drawn starts in the last three during that stretch. Ivey should be back to stay with the first unit and has upped his shooting percentage from 41.6 to 52.9 over the first 12 games of the new campaign, making him a very viable Start candidate this week.

Start: Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans

30% roster rate

There are three other guards – the first two also with the benefit of four-game weeks – listed in the Also Consider section below, but Hawkins carries some intriguing upside and will also have a full ledger in Week 6. The rookie has had some fluctuations in scoring production due to inefficiency from inside the arc, but he's averaging an impressive 15.5 points (with 39.6 percent three-point shooting), 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest across his last 12 games, and he just put up a 25-point effort in his most recent contest Saturday against the Jazz. Hawkins has also logged occasional spot starts and is averaging a solid 29.1 minutes per contest overall, and with CJ McCollum (chest) still out for New Orleans to begin the new week, Hawkins should continue to be locked into more than enough minutes to make an impact.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keyonte George, Jazz (46% roster rate); Collin Sexton, Jazz (44% roster rate); Coby White, Bulls (36% start rate)

Sit: Jrue Holiday, Celtics

69% start rate

Holiday happens to be on one of the two teams with a two-game schedule this week, and he's also entering that period of sparse opportunity having missed two straight games due to an ankle injury. Even when he's been active, Holiday has unsurprisingly been much less active on the offensive end than in seasons past thanks to the presence of so many other scoring options on the Celtics' first unit. The veteran guard has seen a seven-point drop in scoring average (19.3 to 12.3) from last season while also taking four fewer shots per contest (11.3 compared to 15.3 in 2022-23). Needless to say, there are going to be better three- and four-game options this week for you to ride with.

Forwards

Start: Jaime Jaquez, Heat

19% start rate

Jaquez has acclimated quickly to the pro game, and he'll enter Miami's upcoming three-game week riding a strong stretch of play. The rookie has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games, including four straight, and has averaged 14.9 points (on 52.2 percent shooting, including 50.0 percent from three-point range), 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.1 minutes per game during that span. Having already proven highly worthy of an expanded spot in the rotation and possessing the ability to fill in at either forward spot, Jaquez is an appealing Start candidate who could be due for some turns with the first unit this week if the back contusion that forced Haywood Highsmith's exit from Saturday's game against the Nets causes him to miss time.

Start: Saddiq Bey, Hawks

49% roster rate

Ascending big Jalen Johnson unfortunately suffered a wrist injury against the Wizards on Saturday night that will keep him out multiple weeks, which opens the door for Bey to fill the starting power forward spot he opened the season in. The veteran has been productive whether on the first or second unit this season, averaging 11.9 points (on career-best 49.0 percent shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.3 minutes per contest. With what should be three games' worth of starts, Bey should serve as a key complementary source of production across the stat sheet for the Hawks in Johnson's absence.

ALSO CONSIDER: Patrick Williams, Bulls (28% roster rate)

Sit: Keldon Johnson, Spurs

65% start rate

Johnson is saddled with just a two-game ledger over the next seven days, and he's also been generating relatively replaceable production. The fifth-year pro is averaging a noteworthy 16.6 points per game, which is a notable decline from last year's career-best 22.0, and although he has upped his rebounds and assists, those figures stand at a solid but unspectacular 6.2 and 4.3, respectively. Consequently, consider a similarly capable three- or four-game option for this week.

CENTERS

Start: Isaiah Stewart, Pistons

51% start rate

Stewart is another member of the Pistons with the benefit of a four-game week, and he enters it with averages of 11.3 points (40.0 percent three-point shooting), 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks across 30.2 minutes over his last nine games. The big man has developed into a legitimate floor-stretching presence in the last season-plus, and he's currently shooting a career-best 41.4 percent from behind the arc with an average of 3.6 three-point attempts per contest. With the ability to contribute virtually across the board and no shortage of opportunity in Week 6, he's a very worthy Start.

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

47% start rate

Aldama is playing the best basketball of his young career and checks into Week 6 with averages of 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 30.8 minutes over his last six games. The versatile big man is taking 6.0 three-point attempts per contest as well, and he's logged four straight starts coming into Memphis' three-game week. With Xavier Tillman (knee) still without a timetable for return, Aldama should continue to log a heavy second-unit role, at minimum.

ALSO CONSIDER: Goga Bitadze, Magic (26% start rate)

Sit: Zach Collins, Spurs

64% start rate

Collins sees a downgrade in outlook this week because of his two-game schedule and the fact he checks in off a couple of down performances. After scoring in double digits in 12 straight games, Collins has put up just 15 combined points in his last two contests, one which included an especially rough 2-for-12 night from the floor. While Collins has typically been a rock-solid contributor, he'll have a difficult time outpacing what a three- or four-game option could provide you, especially if his cold streak extends for at least one of those two upcoming games.