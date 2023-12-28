Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Luka's Greatness, Jaden Ivey, Tari Eason, Ben Simmons + More

Smith started for the Pacers on Tuesday and had 12 points, eight boards, a steal and two blocks in just 23 minutes. Bennedict Mathurin played 24 minutes off the bench and Buddy Hield played 33. If Smith continues to start I think he's an interesting add in 14-team leagues,

Doing well in a Yahoo points league, is it worth stashing Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Is Simmons playing at all this year? - 'CuseSox (@Jmirand1)

I'm going to say no and no. I've got Simmons in an IR spot but I really have no idea if he's going to play this season or not. I'm not sure anyone knows but all those reports about how great he looked in the preseason have long been forgotten and he's currently on milk cartons regarding his whereabouts. Green might come back and have some value but honestly, Podziemski is a better player right now and the Warriors are doing better without Green. I'm not moving to hold either player in question, while Podz has become a fantasy darling.

Happy Birthday, Doc! There were lineup changes for the Pacers and the Spurs. Will they have fantasy impacts for guys like Jalen Smith or Julian Champagnie? Who is worth a stash in 14T/9cat? - Illgobbo (@Illgobbo)

Smith started for the Pacers on Tuesday and had 12 points, eight boards, a steal and two blocks in just 23 minutes. Bennedict Mathurin played 24 minutes off the bench and Buddy Hield played 33. If Smith continues to start I think he's an interesting add in 14-team leagues, while I still like the idea of riding the Mathurin roller coaster, as well.

Julian Champagnie started over Keldon Johnson for the Spurs on Tuesday and had 16 points, five boards, two steals, a block and four triples, while KJ scored 26 points in 30 minutes off the bench. If this move sticks, Champagnie will be a popular 14-team add and I like him a little more than Smith. And I'm not too worried about Johnson's minutes, even coming off the bench. At least, for now.

ROS outlook on Podz? Does he keep his minutes when Draymond comes back? - Bball2022 (@Bball202223)

Podziemski's hustle, defense and all-around ability have not only made him a fan favorite in Oakland as well as fantasyland, but his teammates and Steve Kerr also love him. Even when Green comes back, Podz has woven himself into the fabric of the Warriors and they simply need him on the court for 30 minutes a night. Maybe try to trade for Podz when Green is on the verge of a return? But I'm not worried about Podz going away with or without Draymond in uniform.

Happy bday, Dr. A! Is Eason a good bet to get 25-30 mins a game rest of season? - Looselips67 (@Looselips671)

He needs at least 25 to be successful and he's right there. He hasn't been the same since returning from injury but he's getting back to form and I think the Rockets are going to play him all season. I'm hanging in there with him for now, regardless. I don't know if 30 minutes is a good bet, but as long as he's getting between 25-30 I'm in on him. We talked about that on Thursday's Podcast , as well.

Is Luka Doncic the best fantasy player in the past five years? - Hoopstrainer (@hoopstrainer)

Without considering FTP and turnovers, yes. Yes he is.

Might the Pistons win 10 games this season? What missteps were made for this franchise to misfire so badly? - Ed Helinski (@MrEd315)

The ownership wants to win right now and the team is built to win two years from now. They keep playing veterans and the whole thing is a huge mess. Kamla really breaks the whole thing down well on Thursday's Podcast , but in a nutshell, they've got a non cohesive group of veterans and young players void of any real leadership. And an owner who is mucking it all up more than he should be.

Jaden Ivey on waivers seems to be turning it around. Recommend picking him up in place of Malcolm Brogdon? - Mjfeld1986 (@mjfeld1986)

Yes, the minutes are there and Ivey is coming on. I can't, in good faith, recommend dropping Brogdon for him right now, but Brogdon will get hurt again and will probably be shut down at some point, so it's not a crazy question. But, for now, I'd try to find a way to get Ivey without dropping Brogdon while he's healthy.