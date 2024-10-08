Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Head-to-Head Points 3.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

An absolute statement pick. I think this is the highest I've ever seen Zion drafted. He looked fantastic in the Pels' preseason opener, and I think there's more upside for him this season as a rebounder and shot-blocker with the team's lack of center

On one hand – I get this pick. Sabonis is never hurt, and he's a triple-double machine. But I don't think he'll be getting any better. The addition of DeMar DeRozan won't crush Sabonis' usage or value, but I think it only serves to damage it, especially in points leagues where a potential increase in FG% won't save a downtick in points. I would just much rather go with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander here, who was picked two spots later and may average 5-10 more fantasy points per game.

Below, I'm going to highlight one pick from every round that stuck out to me for one reason or another. Thanks to everyone that participated! You can also find the complete draft results near the end of the article. Let's dive in:

NBA preseason action is officially underway – and with it, a slew of injury updates, highlights and hot takes. Let's put those to the side as much as possible and recap a points league mock draft. I was drafting with the No. 11 spot in the 12-team league and started with Trae Young , following that up with Scottie Barnes .

Round 1

Pick 6: Domantas Sabonis, Kings

Round 2

Pick 18: Zion Williamson, Pelicans

options. And here it comes – if Zion stays healthy, this pick should work out. I don't think you'll have to draft him this high in most points leagues, but there's a fair chance he'll be selected in the third. So, if you really want him, maybe you have to draft him here.

Round 3

Pick 31: Alperen Sengun, Rockets

I was hoping Sengun would fall to me at 35, but I "settled" for Cade Cunningham. At RotoWire, we have Sengun projected for the 11th most total fantasy points this season, and that's with very modest statistical increases. Sengun is effectively the Rockets' No. 2 option and does all the right things for points leagues – namely, stuffing the stat sheet. Considering Yahoo hosts a two-center format, this is excellent value.

Round 4

Pick 37: De'Aaron Fox, Kings

I was sniped here, with Fox being drafted one pick before my slot at 38 – I went with Jaren Jackson to make sure I had someone center eligible. Like I mentioned with Sabonis, the presence of DeRozan in Sacramento mucks things up a little, but Fox averaged 45.3 FP/G last year. Even if he takes a small hit to his usage, we're still looking at a solid 40 FP/G from one of the highest-floor options in the league. I don't think it would have been crazy to take him over Jalen Brunson (23) or Kyrie Irving (24).

Round 5

Pick 49: Derrick White, Celtics

This round was chalky, so I'll use this as a space to point out White averaged only the 68th most FP/G last year. That's a start contrast from his category league value of 39th in a punt-turnover build. This isn't a league-losing pick or a massive reach, especially with Kristaps Porzingis set to miss meaningful time, but I'd rather lean on someone with a little more usage here. This is also the point in the draft where the second wave of centers comes off the board, with six of the following 15 picks qualifying at center.

Round 6

Pick 62: Julius Randle, Timberwolves

This was my pick. I think it was around this time someone in the draft room chatted "Lets go! Pick!" Considering drafting Julius Randle in fantasy is not something that should be rushed. It is something you succumb to. That said, he's great in points leagues, and much less of a risk than in category formats. Maybe he sees fewer minutes away from coach Tom Thibodeau, and maybe his rebounds decrease playing next to Rudy Gobert. But Minnesota will likely still need him to be their No. 2 option.

Round 7

Pick 73: Darius Garland, Cavaliers

It's about this time that you realize just how many players in the NBA are averaging 30-35 FP/G. Last year, it was 30 players. Garland struggled last year amidst injuries and still averaged 32.2 FP/G, so I like this pick in the hopes of a bounceback year. There aren't many players left in this range who are definitively their team's No. 2 option and have proven as much as Garland has. He probably could have been drafted in Round 5.

Round 8

Pick: 85: Keegan Murray, Kings

Murray is a fine player, but he's the fourth option in Sacramento's starting lineup. And in closing lineups where Malik Monk may be involved, Murray becomes the fifth option. He'll get hot and hit a bunch of threes some games, but he isn't giving you much else when that's not the case. At this point in the draft, I'd rather select someone with a higher usage rate or more upside. For example, I went with Coby White one pick later.

Round 9

Pick 97: Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder

We aren't exactly sure how OKC will utilize Hartenstein, but he's been around 1.0 fantasy points per minute for the bulk of his career. If he can trend closer to 30 minutes per game and be more empowered to make plays than he was in New York, this pick could pay off in a big way. Not to mention, he gets a boost from being a center in a two-center format.

Round 10

Pick 114: Khris Middleton, Bucks

I know – injuries. But the last time Middleton was under 1.0 FP/min was 2016-17. He doesn't need to play much for him to be worth rostering, and you're still getting value with him here at pick 114 if he plays, what, 60 games? Maybe even fewer? It's the right type of upside swing late in a draft.

Round 11

Pick 123: Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

I think this is the farthest Porzingis has fallen in any of my mock drafts, and this is probably the right spot for him. Ideally, you could wait one more round, but someone will most likely scoop him up before that. You're hoping for 45-50 games out of Porzingis – most of those stacked toward the fantasy playoffs. If he can give you about 35 FP/G when he's on the floor, that'll be huge. Put him in your IR and scoop someone off waivers.

Round 12

Pick 138: Ben Simmons, Nets

Look, I'm not happy about it either, but it's pick 138. We know about the injuries and the absences, but he's been at or above 1.0 FP/min for every season of his career. If he gets hurt, you can drop him and find someone on the waiver wire to stream. At this point in the draft, it's all about upside.

Round 13

Pick 155: Jaime Jaquez, Heat

For someone who had a great rookie season, there's been little to no buzz surrounding Jaquez this season. He only averaged 22.7 FP/G in 28.2 MPG last year, but he's someone who has a fairly established rotation spot and is well-rounded. Not to mention, Jimmy Butler has trouble staying healthy, and Miami's bench is thin.

