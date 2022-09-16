RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Top 10 Early Sleepers, plus Northwest Division Preview

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
September 16, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and the K-Train discuss their 10 favorite early sleepers heading into the 2022-23 season. Colin Sexton is looking good in Utah.  And we'll take all the shares of Houston's Alperen Sengun (Alpy?) we can get.  The audio version of the podcast also has our team previews for the Northwest Division.

Here's the video of our Top 10 Sleeper Picks:


And here is the longer discussion of our Sleepers, plus our team previews for the Northwest Division from our audio pod:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He also collects sports cards.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Detroit Pistons Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Philadelphia 76ers Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
NBA Podcast: Drafting the Top 200 Players in Fantasy Basketball
NBA Fantasy Mock Draft: Expert League Top 200 Results
Fantasy Basketball Rookies Preview: Banchero, Smith, Murray lead the way
2022-23 NBA Fantasy Sleepers: 5 Centers to Target
