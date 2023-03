This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and K-Train discuss waiver wire pick-ups for Week 20. Kenyon Martin Jr. is balling out for Houston. Scroll below for the full audio pod, which also discusses the latest news, DFS advice and other shenanigans.

And here is the full audio podcast, which includes recent news, fan feedback, DFS advice and our fun outro:

Coming Soon.