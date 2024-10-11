Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings: 2024 Projections

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.
Look no further for RotoWire's fantasy basketball points league rankings for the 2024-25 NBA season. Points leagues are arguably the best fantasy basketball settings for beginners, but still offer plenty for experienced managers and diehards. This cheat sheet aims to provide guidance on whom to draft in 2024-25 NBA Fantasy.
How does fantasy basketball points league scoring work?
- 1 Point = 1 Fantasy Point
- 1 Rebound = 1.25 FP
- 1 Assist = 1.5 FP
- 1 Steal = 3 FP
- 1 Block = 3 FP
- 1 Turnover = -1 FP
Some leagues have different settings -- and it's always important to check your league's settings -- but the above scoring is considered the standard by the NBA itself.
Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings 2024-25
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Pos
|FPTS
|G
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|SAN
|C
|60.1
|72
|32.1
|25.7
|11.9
|5
|1.3
|4.2
|3.9
|2
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|C
|57.6
|75
|34.4
|26.3
|12.2
|9.5
|1.3
|0.8
|3.9
|3
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|G
|57.2
|68
|37.2
|32.8
|9.2
|8.4
|1.2
|0.6
|4.7
|4
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|F
|57.1
|68
|35
|30.1
|11.7
|6.2
|1.2
|1.2
|3.5
|5
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|G
|50.3
|73
|33.8
|29.9
|5.2
|6
|1.7
|0.8
|2.5
|6
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|C
|53.9
|68
|35.8
|25.1
|12.5
|3.3
|1.2
|2.4
|2.1
|7
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|G
|45
|79
|35.4
|27.5
|5.5
|5.4
|1.3
|0.7
|3.1
|8
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|F
|46.3
|75
|35.5
|21.5
|8.3
|6.3
|1.3
|1.4
|2.7
|9
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|C
|57.6
|60
|34.3
|32.6
|10.5
|5.1
|1.2
|1.7
|3.6
|10
|Trae Young
|ATL
|G
|46.5
|72
|36.1
|27.7
|3.2
|10.3
|1.2
|0.1
|4.3
|11
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|C
|44.6
|74
|33.3
|22.3
|9.6
|5.3
|1.1
|1
|3.2
|12
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|C
|43.9
|75
|34.8
|19.7
|12.3
|5.6
|1
|0.4
|3.2
|13
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|F
|44.1
|74
|34.3
|26.7
|7.6
|4.2
|0.9
|0.6
|2.7
|14
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|F
|41.8
|78
|35.6
|25
|7.6
|4.3
|0.8
|0.8
|3.5
|15
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|C
|41.1
|79
|31.9
|19.5
|8.5
|2.4
|0.7
|2.7
|2.3
|16
|Tyrese Haliburton
|IND
|G
|43.8
|71
|32.8
|19.9
|3.9
|10.5
|1.4
|0.6
|2.5
|17
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|G
|41.5
|75
|34.8
|24
|4.2
|5.8
|1.8
|0.4
|2.8
|18
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|C
|40.9
|76
|34.8
|20.4
|9.6
|3.4
|1.1
|0.9
|2.4
|19
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|G
|40.4
|76
|35.2
|25.4
|3.6
|6.8
|0.9
|0
|2.4
|20
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|G
|42.9
|71
|35.5
|25.8
|4.4
|7.1
|0.9
|0.3
|2.5
|21
|LeBron James
|LAL
|F
|46
|66
|34.8
|24.7
|7
|7.7
|1
|0.5
|3.3
|22
|James Harden
|LAC
|G
|44.1
|68
|35.7
|20.1
|5.5
|9.8
|1.2
|0.7
|3.1
|23
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|G
|43.9
|67
|34.3
|24.8
|5.3
|8
|1
|0.4
|3.6
|24
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|G
|42
|70
|34.9
|25
|4.6
|6.6
|1
|0.4
|2.4
|25
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|G
|43.1
|68
|35.5
|26.3
|4.4
|5.6
|1.5
|0.4
|2.7
|26
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|G
|43.1
|68
|34
|23.9
|4.3
|8.2
|1.1
|0.7
|3.4
|27
|Dejounte Murray
|NOR
|G
|38.4
|76
|35.4
|19.4
|5.5
|6
|1.5
|0.4
|2.2
|28
|LaMelo Ball
|CHR
|G
|44.2
|65
|33.7
|22.9
|5.2
|8.2
|1.6
|0.4
|3.4
|29
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|F
|43.2
|66
|36.5
|26.1
|6.5
|4.8
|0.8
|1
|3.4
|30
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|F
|38.4
|74
|34.2
|24.2
|6.2
|3.6
|1.1
|0.3
|2.7
|31
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|G
|38.7
|73
|36.1
|23.9
|3.5
|5.5
|1
|0.4
|1.8
|32
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|G
|41.8
|67
|33.2
|27.2
|4.8
|5.5
|0.9
|0.3
|3.1
|33
|Nikola Vucevic
|CHI
|C
|37.8
|74
|33.4
|17.9
|10.2
|3.3
|0.8
|0.8
|1.9
|34
|Pascal Siakam
|IND
|F
|37.5
|74
|33.2
|20.4
|7.7
|4.2
|0.7
|0.5
|2.3
|35
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|NY
|F
|42.6
|65
|32.5
|21.4
|9.7
|4.3
|0.9
|1.1
|3
|36
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|F
|38.7
|71
|31.3
|16.7
|9.3
|3.3
|1
|1.6
|1.8
|37
|Julius Randle
|MIN
|F
|38.1
|72
|34.7
|20.9
|8.5
|4.4
|0.7
|0.5
|3.3
|38
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|F
|35.5
|77
|33.3
|20.3
|5.5
|4
|1.1
|0.4
|1.6
|39
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|F
|38.5
|71
|34.3
|17.6
|8.9
|3.8
|1.2
|0.9
|1.7
|40
|Mikal Bridges
|NY
|F
|33.2
|82
|34.1
|19.5
|4.5
|3.3
|1.1
|0.6
|2
|41
|Josh Giddey
|CHI
|G
|34.8
|78
|32.8
|15.6
|6.9
|6.6
|1.1
|0.4
|3.3
|42
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|C
|37.6
|72
|33.7
|13.9
|12.8
|1.1
|0.8
|2
|1.9
|43
|Jaren Jackson
|MEM
|C
|39.1
|69
|33.1
|21
|6.5
|1.8
|1.2
|2
|2
|44
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|F
|44.8
|60
|33.8
|26
|6.6
|4.9
|1.4
|0.4
|2.1
|45
|Zion Williamson
|NOR
|F
|42.5
|63
|31.9
|24.5
|6.4
|5.2
|1.1
|0.8
|3
|46
|Jalen Duren
|DET
|C
|36.4
|72
|31.7
|15.2
|12
|2.6
|0.6
|1
|2.1
|47
|Jalen Green
|HOU
|G
|33.6
|78
|33.9
|21.6
|4.9
|3.8
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|48
|Miles Bridges
|CHR
|F
|35.9
|73
|36.6
|19.7
|6.9
|3.2
|1
|0.7
|1.9
|49
|Jalen Williams
|OKC
|F
|35.3
|74
|32.2
|20
|4.3
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|2
|50
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|C
|35.3
|74
|32.7
|16.2
|10.2
|1.7
|0.8
|1.2
|1.7
