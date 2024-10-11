Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings: 2024 Projections

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on October 11, 2024

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Look no further for RotoWire's fantasy basketball points league rankings for the 2024-25 NBA season. Points leagues are arguably the best fantasy basketball settings for beginners, but still offer plenty for experienced managers and diehards. This cheat sheet aims to provide guidance on whom to draft in 2024-25 NBA Fantasy.

How does fantasy basketball points league scoring work?

  • 1 Point = 1 Fantasy Point
  • 1 Rebound = 1.25 FP
  • 1 Assist = 1.5 FP
  • 1 Steal = 3 FP
  • 1 Block = 3 FP
  • 1 Turnover = -1 FP

Some leagues have different settings -- and it's always important to check your league's settings -- but the above scoring is considered the standard by the NBA itself.

Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings 2024-25

RankNameTeamPosFPTSGMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
1Victor WembanyamaSANC60.17232.125.711.951.34.23.9
2Nikola JokicDENC57.67534.426.312.29.51.30.83.9
3Luka DoncicDALG57.26837.232.89.28.41.20.64.7
4Giannis AntetokounmpoMILF57.1683530.111.76.21.21.23.5
5Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCG50.37333.829.95.261.70.82.5
6Anthony DavisLALC53.96835.825.112.53.31.22.42.1
7Anthony EdwardsMING457935.427.55.55.41.30.73.1
8Scottie BarnesTORF46.37535.521.58.36.31.31.42.7
9Joel EmbiidPHIC57.66034.332.610.55.11.21.73.6
10Trae YoungATLG46.57236.127.73.210.31.20.14.3
11Alperen SengunHOUC44.67433.322.39.65.31.113.2
12Domantas SabonisSACC43.97534.819.712.35.610.43.2
13Jayson TatumBOSF44.17434.326.77.64.20.90.62.7
14Paolo BancheroORLF41.87835.6257.64.30.80.83.5
15Chet HolmgrenOKCC41.17931.919.58.52.40.72.72.3
16Tyrese HaliburtonINDG43.87132.819.93.910.51.40.62.5
17De'Aaron FoxSACG41.57534.8244.25.81.80.42.8
18Bam AdebayoMIAC40.97634.820.49.63.41.10.92.4
19Jalen BrunsonNYG40.47635.225.43.66.80.902.4
20Damian LillardMILG42.97135.525.84.47.10.90.32.5
21LeBron JamesLALF466634.824.777.710.53.3
22James HardenLACG44.16835.720.15.59.81.20.73.1
23Ja MorantMEMG43.96734.324.85.3810.43.6
24Devin BookerPHOG427034.9254.66.610.42.4
25Donovan MitchellCLEG43.16835.526.34.45.61.50.42.7
26Cade CunninghamDETG43.1683423.94.38.21.10.73.4
27Dejounte MurrayNORG38.47635.419.45.561.50.42.2
28LaMelo BallCHRG44.26533.722.95.28.21.60.43.4
29Kevin DurantPHOF43.26636.526.16.54.80.813.4
30Jaylen BrownBOSF38.47434.224.26.23.61.10.32.7
31Tyrese MaxeyPHIG38.77336.123.93.55.510.41.8
32Stephen CurryGSG41.86733.227.24.85.50.90.33.1
33Nikola VucevicCHIC37.87433.417.910.23.30.80.81.9
34Pascal SiakamINDF37.57433.220.47.74.20.70.52.3
35Karl-Anthony TownsNYF42.66532.521.49.74.30.91.13
36Evan MobleyCLEF38.77131.316.79.33.311.61.8
37Julius RandleMINF38.17234.720.98.54.40.70.53.3
38Franz WagnerORLF35.57733.320.35.541.10.41.6
39Jalen JohnsonATLF38.57134.317.68.93.81.20.91.7
40Mikal BridgesNYF33.28234.119.54.53.31.10.62
41Josh GiddeyCHIG34.87832.815.66.96.61.10.43.3
42Rudy GobertMINC37.67233.713.912.81.10.821.9
43Jaren JacksonMEMC39.16933.1216.51.81.222
44Kawhi LeonardLACF44.86033.8266.64.91.40.42.1
45Zion WilliamsonNORF42.56331.924.56.45.21.10.83
46Jalen DurenDETC36.47231.715.2122.60.612.1
47Jalen GreenHOUG33.67833.921.64.93.80.80.32.8
48Miles BridgesCHRF35.97336.619.76.93.210.71.9
49Jalen WilliamsOKCF35.37432.2204.34.61.20.62
50Jarrett AllenCLEC35.37432.716.210.21.70.81.21.7

To unlock more rankings, visit RotoWire's Custom Fantasy Basketball Rankings page. You'll find projections for every player in the NBA, plus have the ability to customize rankings to fit your exact league settings. For a free trial of our advanced tools and draft kit, get a RotoWire Free Trial.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

