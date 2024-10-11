Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings: 2024 Projections

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Look no further for RotoWire's fantasy basketball points league rankings for the 2024-25 NBA season. Points leagues are arguably the best fantasy basketball settings for beginners, but still offer plenty for experienced managers and diehards. This cheat sheet aims to provide guidance on whom to draft in 2024-25 NBA Fantasy.

How does fantasy basketball points league scoring work?

1 Point = 1 Fantasy Point

1 Rebound = 1.25 FP

1 Assist = 1.5 FP

1 Steal = 3 FP

1 Block = 3 FP

1 Turnover = -1 FP

Some leagues have different settings -- and it's always important to check your league's settings -- but the above scoring is considered the standard by the NBA itself.

Fantasy Basketball Points League Rankings 2024-25

Rank Name Team Pos FPTS G MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO 1 Victor Wembanyama SAN C 60.1 72 32.1 25.7 11.9 5 1.3 4.2 3.9 2 Nikola Jokic DEN C 57.6 75 34.4 26.3 12.2 9.5 1.3 0.8 3.9 3 Luka Doncic DAL G 57.2 68 37.2 32.8 9.2 8.4 1.2 0.6 4.7 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL F 57.1 68 35 30.1 11.7 6.2 1.2 1.2 3.5 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC G 50.3 73 33.8 29.9 5.2 6 1.7 0.8 2.5 6 Anthony Davis LAL C 53.9 68 35.8 25.1 12.5 3.3 1.2 2.4 2.1 7 Anthony Edwards MIN G 45 79 35.4 27.5 5.5 5.4 1.3 0.7 3.1 8 Scottie Barnes TOR F 46.3 75 35.5 21.5 8.3 6.3 1.3 1.4 2.7 9 Joel Embiid PHI C 57.6 60 34.3 32.6 10.5 5.1 1.2 1.7 3.6 10 Trae Young ATL G 46.5 72 36.1 27.7 3.2 10.3 1.2 0.1 4.3 11 Alperen Sengun HOU C 44.6 74 33.3 22.3 9.6 5.3 1.1 1 3.2 12 Domantas Sabonis SAC C 43.9 75 34.8 19.7 12.3 5.6 1 0.4 3.2 13 Jayson Tatum BOS F 44.1 74 34.3 26.7 7.6 4.2 0.9 0.6 2.7 14 Paolo Banchero ORL F 41.8 78 35.6 25 7.6 4.3 0.8 0.8 3.5 15 Chet Holmgren OKC C 41.1 79 31.9 19.5 8.5 2.4 0.7 2.7 2.3 16 Tyrese Haliburton IND G 43.8 71 32.8 19.9 3.9 10.5 1.4 0.6 2.5 17 De'Aaron Fox SAC G 41.5 75 34.8 24 4.2 5.8 1.8 0.4 2.8 18 Bam Adebayo MIA C 40.9 76 34.8 20.4 9.6 3.4 1.1 0.9 2.4 19 Jalen Brunson NY G 40.4 76 35.2 25.4 3.6 6.8 0.9 0 2.4 20 Damian Lillard MIL G 42.9 71 35.5 25.8 4.4 7.1 0.9 0.3 2.5 21 LeBron James LAL F 46 66 34.8 24.7 7 7.7 1 0.5 3.3 22 James Harden LAC G 44.1 68 35.7 20.1 5.5 9.8 1.2 0.7 3.1 23 Ja Morant MEM G 43.9 67 34.3 24.8 5.3 8 1 0.4 3.6 24 Devin Booker PHO G 42 70 34.9 25 4.6 6.6 1 0.4 2.4 25 Donovan Mitchell CLE G 43.1 68 35.5 26.3 4.4 5.6 1.5 0.4 2.7 26 Cade Cunningham DET G 43.1 68 34 23.9 4.3 8.2 1.1 0.7 3.4 27 Dejounte Murray NOR G 38.4 76 35.4 19.4 5.5 6 1.5 0.4 2.2 28 LaMelo Ball CHR G 44.2 65 33.7 22.9 5.2 8.2 1.6 0.4 3.4 29 Kevin Durant PHO F 43.2 66 36.5 26.1 6.5 4.8 0.8 1 3.4 30 Jaylen Brown BOS F 38.4 74 34.2 24.2 6.2 3.6 1.1 0.3 2.7 31 Tyrese Maxey PHI G 38.7 73 36.1 23.9 3.5 5.5 1 0.4 1.8 32 Stephen Curry GS G 41.8 67 33.2 27.2 4.8 5.5 0.9 0.3 3.1 33 Nikola Vucevic CHI C 37.8 74 33.4 17.9 10.2 3.3 0.8 0.8 1.9 34 Pascal Siakam IND F 37.5 74 33.2 20.4 7.7 4.2 0.7 0.5 2.3 35 Karl-Anthony Towns NY F 42.6 65 32.5 21.4 9.7 4.3 0.9 1.1 3 36 Evan Mobley CLE F 38.7 71 31.3 16.7 9.3 3.3 1 1.6 1.8 37 Julius Randle MIN F 38.1 72 34.7 20.9 8.5 4.4 0.7 0.5 3.3 38 Franz Wagner ORL F 35.5 77 33.3 20.3 5.5 4 1.1 0.4 1.6 39 Jalen Johnson ATL F 38.5 71 34.3 17.6 8.9 3.8 1.2 0.9 1.7 40 Mikal Bridges NY F 33.2 82 34.1 19.5 4.5 3.3 1.1 0.6 2 41 Josh Giddey CHI G 34.8 78 32.8 15.6 6.9 6.6 1.1 0.4 3.3 42 Rudy Gobert MIN C 37.6 72 33.7 13.9 12.8 1.1 0.8 2 1.9 43 Jaren Jackson MEM C 39.1 69 33.1 21 6.5 1.8 1.2 2 2 44 Kawhi Leonard LAC F 44.8 60 33.8 26 6.6 4.9 1.4 0.4 2.1 45 Zion Williamson NOR F 42.5 63 31.9 24.5 6.4 5.2 1.1 0.8 3 46 Jalen Duren DET C 36.4 72 31.7 15.2 12 2.6 0.6 1 2.1 47 Jalen Green HOU G 33.6 78 33.9 21.6 4.9 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.8 48 Miles Bridges CHR F 35.9 73 36.6 19.7 6.9 3.2 1 0.7 1.9 49 Jalen Williams OKC F 35.3 74 32.2 20 4.3 4.6 1.2 0.6 2 50 Jarrett Allen CLE C 35.3 74 32.7 16.2 10.2 1.7 0.8 1.2 1.7

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: