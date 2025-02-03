Impressive as Jokic's week was, it was actually Giannis in first place going into Sunday until he was edged by his fellow star big man despite a highly productive performance in a loss to the Grizzlies. Antetokounmpo provided his fifth consecutive 30-point game versus Memphis and complemented it with 11 rebounds and seven assists, extending his double-double streak to

There's been plenty of upheaval involving big names in the Association over the last 48 hours, but stability reigns atop the fantasy leaderboard – Jokic once again leads the way following another week of stuffing the stat sheet. The superstar helped claw Denver back from an 0-2 hole to finish with a 2-2 mark over the course of a busy week, bookending the schedule with two more triple-doubles and tying his second-best total of the season with four steals against the Hornets in the latter one on Saturday night.

There was no shortage of news involving some of the biggest names in the NBA to wrap up the week, but there was plenty of eye-catching news being made on the floor as well this past week, thanks to some standout individual performances by many of the usual suspects.

There was no shortage of news involving some of the biggest names in the NBA to wrap up the week, but there was plenty of eye-catching news being made on the floor as well this past week, thanks to some standout individual performances by many of the usual suspects.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum):

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 62.3 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (64.8 FP/G)

There's been plenty of upheaval involving big names in the Association over the last 48 hours, but stability reigns atop the fantasy leaderboard – Jokic once again leads the way following another week of stuffing the stat sheet. The superstar helped claw Denver back from an 0-2 hole to finish with a 2-2 mark over the course of a busy week, bookending the schedule with two more triple-doubles and tying his second-best total of the season with four steals against the Hornets in the latter one on Saturday night.

#2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Last Week: 62.1 FP/G Season Rank: 2 (58 FP/G)

Impressive as Jokic's week was, it was actually Giannis in first place going into Sunday until he was edged by his fellow star big man despite a highly productive performance in a loss to the Grizzlies. Antetokounmpo provided his fifth consecutive 30-point game versus Memphis and complemented it with 11 rebounds and seven assists, extending his double-double streak to 19 games. Giannis drained a blistering 65.9% of his shots overall during the week, on his way to averaging a stellar 34.8 points per contest during a stretch in which Milwaukee nevertheless went a surprising 1-3.

#3. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 60.4 FP/G Season Rank: 3 (55 FP/G)

Wembanyama played in just two games this past week due to an illness that cost him Saturday's loss to the Heat, but he packed plenty of production when he did take the floor. The second-year star averaged 26.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.5 blocks and 1.0 steals across the pair of contests he suited up for, and just as impressive, found the net on a whopping 47.5% of his 8.5 3-point attempts per game.

#4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 56.7 FP/G Season Rank: 4 (54.3 FP/G)

SGA and the Thunder as a whole are as steady as they come when it comes to maintaining a standard of excellence, and the seventh-year superstar kept his top-five spot this week with another breakout offensive effort. Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded the 50-point mark for the second time in four games when he poured in 52 at the expense of the Warriors on Wednesday, and he finished out the Thunder's two-game week with a near double-double of 29 points and nine assists against the Kings on Saturday night. That latter performance also included a pair of blocks, a reminder of the defensive prowess that often gets overshadowed by Gilgeous-Alexander's exploits on the other end of the floor.

#5. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Last Week: 55.5 FP/G Season Rank: 25 (42.3 FP/G)

Edwards missed Saturday's game against the Wizards due to illness, but he padded his stats plenty during the first three games of the week by averaging 30.7 points (on 50% shooting), 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals. The well-rounded stat line helped feature Edwards' two best efforts on the defensive end of the stat sheet this season, as his four- and three-block contributions against the Suns and Jazz were his two highest totals of the season in that category.

This Week's Preview:

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets (64.8 FP/G) - NOP, NOP, ORL, @PHO

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (58 FP/G)- @OKC, @CHA, @ATL, PHI

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (55 FP/G) - @MEM, @ATL, @CHA, ORL

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (54.3 FP/G) - MIL, PHO, TOR, @MEM

Trae Young, Hawks (43.9 FP/G) - @DET, SA, MIL, @WAS