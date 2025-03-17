Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero Steps Up

Dončić played in three of the Lakers' four games this past week and did so in each instance without LeBron James (groin), which naturally left the star guard poised for a significant bump

Week 21 featured plenty of noteworthy individual performances as the postseason stakes for many teams grew larger. While a familiar name continued to helm the top of the fantasy rankings, there were a couple of new entrants this week from teams that have play-in/playoff aspirations, as well as the ascension of a superstar who's increasingly finding his way on his new squad.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum):

#1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Last Week: 62.6 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (64.0 FP/G)

Jokić continued to make himself at home at the top of the rankings in Week 21, courtesy of another prolific stretch, one where he fought through nagging elbow and ankle injuries. The Joker rang up 34 points or more in three of his four games while furnishing a pair of double-doubles, and he finished with averages of 34.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over a 2-2 week for Denver. While the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the firm frontrunner for MVP honors, Jokic appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential late surge with his body of work in the last month.

#2. Luka Dončić, Lakers

Last Week: 60.4 FP/G Season Rank: 6 (52.7 FP/G)

Dončić played in three of the Lakers' four games this past week and did so in each instance without LeBron James (groin), which naturally left the star guard poised for a significant bump in usage. The star Slovenian unsurprisingly capitalized, averaging 33.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 steals across 38.9 minutes per game. While Luka struggled from in front of the arc, he largely made up for it with his long-distance prowess, draining 41.2% of his robust 11.3 three-point tries per contest.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Last Week: 56.4 FP/G Season Rank: 2 (56.7 FP/G)

Antetokounmpo continued to thrive despite what was a 2-2 stretch for the Bucks that culminated with a 121-105 loss to the Thunder on Sunday night in an interconference showdown. The versatile big man stuffed the stat sheet in signature fashion, churning out a trio of double-doubles to open the week before contributing a 21-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double over 36 minutes versus OKC. Giannis fell just one assist short of another triple-dub in a 20-point win over the Lakers on Thursday, and he amassed his third-highest rebound tally (17) of the campaign versus the Pacers to open the stretch Tuesday.

#4. Paolo Banchero, Magic

Last Week: 54.5 FP/G Season Rank: 22 (42.7 FP/G)

Banchero pushed his way into the top five with a standout week that came at a critical time for the Magic, who are chasing a Play-In spot. After churning out 25 points in a tough matchup against the Rockets to start his week, the 2022 first overall pick caught fire by averaging 38.5 points on 55.6% shooting over the next two games against the Pelicans and Timberwolves. Banchero also averaged 10.5 boards in that pair of contests, and he then spearheaded a gritty road win over the Cavaliers on Sunday that snapped Cleveland's franchise-record 16-game winning streak by contributing 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

#5. James Harden, Clippers

Last Week: 54.3 FP/G Season Rank: 12 (44.5 FP/G)

The Beard, and the Clippers as a whole, took advantage of a week that featured plenty of appealing matchups. Los Angeles went 3-1 to push its record to 38-30, and Harden was at the helm with averages of 26.3 points (on 44.1% 3-point shooting), 10.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per contest. The sample included a trio of double-doubles and multi-steal tallies apiece, cementing Harden's status as the Clippers' unquestioned No. 1 option, at least for this season, despite Kawhi Leonard's presence.

This Week's Preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (56.7 FP/G) - @GSW, @LAL, @SAC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (54.3 FP/G) - PHI, CHA, @LAC

Luka Dončić, Lakers (52.7 FP/G) - SA, DEN, MIL, CHI

Jayson Tatum, Celtics (48.3 FP/G) - BKN, @UTA, @POR

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (47.6 FP/G) - @NOP, @MIA, @DAL, NOP