Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Wembanyama's Dominant Week

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on December 23, 2024

Last week featured the Bucks winning the NBA Cup, but more amazing action soon followed. This week's edition of the Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings is led by massive performances from Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum, who both averaged over 60 fantasy points in their two games.

Power Rankings (Dec. 16-22)

These players appeared in at least two games and were at the top of the fantasy points per game leaderboard last week:

1. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 70.8 FP/G

Season Rank: 5 (53.7 FP/G)

It was a dominant week from the second-year phenom. He commanded both ends of the court during victories over the Hawks and Trail Blazers, averaging 36.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 7.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. Wembanyama scored 42 points Thursday against Atlanta and had 10 blocks Saturday against Portland. He's leading the NBA in blocks per game (3.8). He's leading the NBA in blocks per game (3.8) and became the sixth player in NBA history to record 30 points and 10 blocks in a game.

2. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Last Week: 63.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 7 (50.5 FP/G)

The Bulls had no answer for Tatum, who faced the squad twice last week. They split the series, but Tatum averaged 37.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Saturday's victory was a 43/15/10 triple-double for Tatum -- his first of the season. This season, he's posting career highs in rebounds (9.3) and assists (5.7) per game.

3. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Last Week: 58.4 FP/G

Season Rank: 11 (48.1 FP/G)

It was a 2-1 week for Detroit, and Cunningham is playing the best basketball of his career. He kicked things off with a 20/11/18 triple-double in a one-point win over the Heat. The guard followed that up with 33/4/7 against the Jazz and 28/1/13 against the Suns. He also totaled seven blocks and three steals on the week. Cunningham is up to six triple-doubles in 2024-25.

4. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 58.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (64.7 FP/G)

It was technically a down week for the three-time MVP, but it still included a 2-1 record with two triple-doubles, bringing his total up to 11 on the year. He had 20/14/13 against the Kings and 27/13/10 against the Pelicans. Jokic quietly also has at least one steal in 12 straight games, averaging 1.9 during this stretch.

5. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Last Week: 57.9 FP/G

Season Rank: 10 (48.5 FP/G)

Ball's impressive counting stats continued last week after he missed about two weeks with a calf injury. He had two double-doubles, going for 15/5/11 against the 76ers and 34/4/13 against the Wizards. Defense was on display as well, as Ball totaled four steals in each game. Ball is averaging 30.4 PPG and has six double-doubles in 2024-25.

Next Week's Preview

These stars play four games this week:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
