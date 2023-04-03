Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Decisions for Week 24

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Although the Pistons are out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, Hayes has had plenty of playing time since returning from a two-game absence in early March. He's played at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 11 appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. Detroit doesn't have much to play for down the stretch, but the team has four games remaining, and there's no reason Hayes shouldn't be able to continue seeing big minutes as the Pistons play out the string.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

The final week of the NBA regular season is finally upon us. While many fantasy leagues have already wrapped up, some leagues include all 82 games, so there's still plenty of work to be done. As teams clinch playoff -- or play-in tournament -- berths, rotations will likely change, so managers should be prepared to pivot quickly, particularly in daily lineup leagues.

Teams with four games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHI, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOP, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIN, NYK, OKC

GUARDS

Consider starting: Killian Hayes, DET (69% rostered, 35% start)

Opponents: MIA, BKN, @IND, @CHI

Although the Pistons are out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, Hayes has had plenty of playing time since returning from a two-game absence in early March. He's played at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 11 appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. Detroit doesn't have much to play for down the stretch, but the team has four games remaining, and there's no reason Hayes shouldn't be able to continue seeing big minutes as the Pistons play out the string.

Consider sitting: Darius Garland, CLE (99% rostered, 86% start)

Opponents: @ORL, @ORL, CHA

Garland has had plenty of playing time recently and has performed well, so his status as a sit consideration hinges on the Cavaliers' remaining schedule and position in the standings. The 23-year-old has tallied 20-plus points in three consecutive games while maintaining ample assist numbers. However, the Cavaliers have just three games on their schedule this week and are nearly guaranteed to be the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference during the playoffs. Garland has played at least 38 minutes in five consecutive games, but the Cavaliers could scale back his workload this week to give him some rest prior to the postseason.

Consider starting: Immanuel Quickley, NYK (79% rostered, 43% start)

Opponents: @IND, @NOP, IND

Quickley has started in three of his last five appearances, and he's topped 20 points in four of those five outings. The 23-year-old has also been solid on the defensive side of the ball, and he's averaged 25.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game over the last five matchups. The Knicks have already clinched a spot in the postseason and are likely to be the 5-seed. If the team chooses to rest some of its top contributors down the stretch, Quickley should continue to have chances to step up.

Consider sitting: Kyrie Irving, DAL (100% rostered, 91% start)

Opponents: SAC, CHI, SAS

Irving wouldn't be a sit consideration if he was guaranteed to play every game this week. However, reports surfaced Monday that the Mavericks are "strongly considering" shutting down Irving and Luka Doncic to finish the year. Dallas doesn't play its first game of the week until Wednesday, so it's possible lineups lock before fantasy managers know whether Irving and Doncic will play. The hope is that we gain more clarification in the next 24 hours, but the fact that the possibility of a shutdown has already been publicly floated is not a good sign.

FORWARDS

Consider starting: Bruce Brown, DEN (41% rostered, 20% start)

Opponents: @HOU, @PHX, @UTA, SAC

Although Brown has continued to appear mainly off the bench for the Nuggets, he's scored in double figures in six consecutive appearances while also contributing in secondary areas across that span. Over those six matchups, he's averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals/blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. Denver is in a position for the top seed in the Western Conference, so it's possible Brown sees an increased role down the stretch if the team attempts to rest some of its top contributors.

Consider sitting: Keegan Murray, SAC (84% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: @NOP, @DAL, GSW, @DEN

Murray has displayed plenty of promise during the 2022-23 campaign but has also shown signs of inconsistency recently. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. Much of the 22-year-old's fantasy value comes via his scoring and rebounding abilities, so he's a somewhat lackluster option when unreliable in those areas. Fantasy managers with more consistent players should consider sitting Murray for the final week of the regular season.

Consider starting: Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA (72% rostered, 47% start)

Opponents: LAL, OKC, DEN, @LAL

Horton-Tucker's role has picked up over the second half of the season, and he's been particularly dominant in recent matchups. He's played at least 30 minutes in four consecutive matchups, averaging 29.3 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game. The Jazz are still in the mix for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Horton-Tucker maintain his significant role over the team's final four regular-season games given his recent output.

Consider sitting: Jabari Smith, HOU (94% rostered, 65% start)

Opponents: DEN, @CHA, @WAS

Smith has had plenty of playing time for the Rockets down the stretch and has posted double-doubles in four of his last eight appearances. However, he doesn't generate consistent production outside of scoring and rebounds, and the team plays just three games during the final week of the regular season. Smith isn't a must-sit player due to his continued ability to produce double-doubles, but the Rockets don't have much reason to compete this week while sitting at last place in the Western Conference. As a result, fantasy managers could consider leaving him on the bench in favor of a player with more upside.

CENTERS

Consider starting: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK (14% rostered, 6% start)

Opponents: @IND, @NOP, IND

Although Hartenstein has maintained a bench role recently, he's been efficient on both ends of the floor. He's shot 83.3 percent from the floor over his last five appearances, averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game. Even if the 24-year-old continues to operate as a reserve during the Knicks' final three regular-season games, he's contributed in multiple areas in recent matchups and is worth putting in fantasy lineups, particularly for those in deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Jarrett Allen, CLE (98% rostered, 57% start)

Opponents: @ORL, @ORL, CHA

Allen returned from a two-game absence Sunday against the Pacers and tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes. The 24-year-old has missed six games in recent weeks due to eye and groin issues, and it's possible the Cavaliers monitor his workload over their final three games of the regular season, especially since the team's playoff seeding is nearly locked in. Even if Allen suits up in each of the team's remaining three matchups, fantasy managers should consider players with more upside to close out the year.