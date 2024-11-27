Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Invest in Bane, Move off Porzingis

Some big names have come back from injuries lately, including Scottie Barnes and Kevin Durant. While injured players returning can provide a significant boost for fantasy managers, so can making the right trade. Let's discuss some players to buy low on, sell high on or hold based on their current production.

Buy

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

After injuries limited Bane to just 42 games last season, he has already missed seven games this year. Since returning from injury, Bane has averaged just 12.7 points and 1.5 three-pointers over six games. He shot just 36.0% from the field during that span, including 25.0% from behind the arc. If there is a bright side, it's that he also averaged 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists over that stretch.

Bane is averaging just 15.5 points and 2.0 three-pointers this season because of an unusual lack of efficiency for him. He is only shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from three. He has never finished a season shooting lower than 46.1% from the field or 38.1% from behind the arc. His percentages and scoring numbers should improve as the season moves along, so this might be a good time to buy low for his services.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Duren averaged 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds over 29 minutes per game last season, making him one of the more promising young centers in fantasy basketball. Despite his upside, he has seen his playing time decrease to 25 minutes per game this season. He has played at least 30 minutes in just five of his 17 games.

Despite taking a hit in playing time, Duren has still averaged 8.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is also shooting a robust 71.3% from the field. Those who drafted Duren might be fed up with his new role, but he's one Isaiah Stewart injury away from massive playing time. Given that Stewart played a total of 96 games the last two seasons, taking a chance on acquiring Duren now could pay off in the long tun.

Sell

Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

Porzingis underwent offseason surgery on his foot that sidelined him to begin this season. He made his debut Monday, playing 23 minutes against the Clippers. Despite his limited playing time, he recorded 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal. He shot 6-for-12 from the field, but just 1-for-6 from behind the arc.

Fantasy managers who waited patiently for Porzingis to get healthy just got him back. Why should they consider trading him already? Porzingis had played more than 66 games in a season just one time during his career. He has a lengthy history of injuries. The Celtics know that and will likely be very cautious with him as the season moves along. They need him healthy for a long playoff run, not for regular season games that they can cruise to victories even without him. With plenty of rest days and limited minutes likely coming his way, now might be the time to try and cash in on the excitement on Porzingis returning by trading him for a more reliable option.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Claxton entered this season having recorded back-to-back campaigns in which he averaged at least 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He signed a hefty contract extension during the offseason, setting him up to be one of the pieces that the Nets build around. However, a preseason hamstring injury left him to play limited minutes off the bench to begin the season. He is now dealing with a back injury and has missed a total of five games.

What you don't like to see with Claxton is that the Nets have sat him in one half of a back-to-back set two times. He is also averaging just 25 minutes per game while bouncing between the bench and the starting lineup. The Nets have been surprisingly competitive this season, but if losses start to build up, we could see even less of Claxton down the stretch. If he gets healthy and strings together a few starts, it might be time to shop him.

Hold

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Ball has scored a combined 94 points over his last two games. For the season, he is averaging 31.0 points and 4.5 three-pointers. His usage rate of 34.3% was hefty last season, but it has shot up to 38.9% this season. In addition to his stellar scoring contributions, Ball has averaged 5.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

There is no questioning Ball's talent. When he's healthy, he is a top-10 fantasy option. While he has Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges playing alongside him, neither of them are a threat to deal a major blow to Ball's usage rate. Bridges is even out right now with a knee injury. The concern with Ball is that he played a total of 58 games the last two seasons because of injuries. While this might seem like an ideal sell-high window, Ball's upside is too just too lofty to consider moving him for anything other than a top-15 fantasy player, at worst. Don't be in a rush to trade him.

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Simons is coming off the best season of his career when he averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.4 three-pointers per game. While he was limited to just 46 games because of injuries, it was his second straight season in which he averaged at least 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 three-pointers.

Those who drafted Simons for points and three-pointers have been disappointed out of the gate. He is averaging just 15.5 points and 2.1 three-pointers per game. He is averaging 30 minutes per game, which is down from 34 minutes per game last season. However, that has been impacted by one game in which he logged just five minutes before departing with an injury. One of the biggest reasons for his struggles is that he has shot just 29.6% from behind the arc. He has shot at least 37.7% from deep in each of the last four seasons, so his numbers should improve as we move along. Don't trade him away at a discount right now.