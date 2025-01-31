Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 16 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

We head into Week 16 with the trade deadline less than seven days away, followed closely by the All-Star break. This means waiver wire strategies depend on specific situations such as where a manager is positioned in the standings or an individual manager's approach to 'stashing'. The reason for this is that the deadline can bring a number of value shifts, while the break provides teams with added incentive to 'rest' players in the preceding games. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (47% rostered)

Having won six of their past seven games, Portland's direction has raised some questions of late. Seemingly headed for the cellar earlier in the season, they have now moved to within 2.5 games of the play-in. A competitive streak has resulted in Sharpe playing inconsistent minutes, impacting his fantasy appeal. However, he has played at least 30 minutes in each of the past two games, averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. Common sense would tell us that Portland will eventually lean into their youth, at which point Sharpe could step into a consistent 30+ minute role. If he has been dropped over the past couple of weeks and you are in need of a points boost, look no further than Sharpe.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (44% rostered)

After a mini-slump, Hunter appears to have figured things out once again, having now scored at least 25 points in two of the past three games. A season-ending injury to Jalen Johnson is likely to present Hunter with even more responsibility, especially on the offensive end. The Hawks have lost seven straight games, and if they have hopes of playing in the postseason, they are going to need players like Hunter to step up. Although Hunter's overall skill set is somewhat limited, he is averaging a career-high 19.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers, shooting an impressive 86.5 percent from the stripe. If for some reason he is available in your league and you have a desire for points and threes, Hunter is your man.

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat (34% rostered)

Not unlike Hunter, an unexpected opportunity has been given to Jovic, only this time as a result of Jimmy Butler's suspension. If we're being honest, we may have actually seen the last of Butler in a Miami uniform, potentially giving Jovic viable rest-of-season appeal. Although he continues to come off the bench, he has been arguably the most consistent player in Miami not named Tyler Herro. Over the past month, Jovic has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game. Based on what we have seen during that time, there is no reason to think Jovic can't remain a viable, yet low-volume fantasy producer moving forward.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (29% rostered)

Having recently supplanted Patrick Williams in the starting lineup, Dosunmu appears to have earned himself a meaningful roster spot once again. In his two games since moving into the starting lineup, Dosunmu has averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 33 minutes per game. The Bulls remain on the bubble when it comes to the postseason, something that is all too familiar for Chicago fans. Their eventual direction could determine whether Dosunmu is able to hold his value. However, his floor remains relatively safe, and he should be on a roster in just about every fantasy league.

Josh Okogie, Charlotte Hornets (16% rostered)

Okogie is a great example of what might be. Since arriving in Charlotte, his role has increased substantially. While his scoring has been unsurprisingly wonky, his defensive contributions have managed to keep him on the floor. Over the past two weeks, he has managed to put up averages of 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per game. While this is fantastic on the surface, the questions regarding his immediate playing future continue to swirl. Initial thoughts were that he would be moved in another trade, making him a risky play in fantasy. However, should the Hornets opt to keep him around, at least for the remainder of the season, there is no reason to think he can't maintain backend 12-team value, especially for anyone seeking defensive numbers.

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers (9% rostered)

Hayes moved into the starting lineup against the Wizards on Thursday, providing a low-end double-double with three blocks. Anthony Davis is set to miss at least a week with an abdominal strain, an absence that should result in 25+ minutes per game for Hayes. His overall appeal remains limited, a fact that has contributed to his modest career to this point. However, he has also blocked multiple shots in three consecutive games, a stat alone that should have some fantasy managers interested. If you are simply looking for a short-term big man who can give you some rebounds and blocks, as well as efficient scoring, Hayes makes for a suitable option.

