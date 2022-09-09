RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Podcast: Top 7 Off-Season Moves, Plus Pacific Division Preview

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
September 9, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and the K-Train discuss the seven biggest NBA off-season moves.  The audio podcast also includes our Pacific Division team preview.

The moves discussed include Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs, Dejounte Murray to Atlanta, Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, Christian Wood to Dallas, Malcolm Brogdon to Boston and Jerami Grant to Portland. For many of these moves, the bigger news is the opportunity now available on each player's prior team. Here's the video:

And here is the full audio podcast, which also includes Pacific Division team previews:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Brooklyn Nets Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
2022-23 NBA Outlooks: Who are the Top Centers?
Boston Celtics Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
2022-23 NBA Outlooks: Who are the Top Forwards?
NBA Podcast: Favorite Late-Round Targets + Fantasy Fallout from the Donovan Mitchell Trade
Atlanta Hawks Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
