Fantasy Podcast: Top 7 Off-Season Moves, Plus Pacific Division Preview

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and the K-Train discuss the seven biggest NBA off-season moves. The audio podcast also includes our Pacific Division team preview.

The moves discussed include Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs, Dejounte Murray to Atlanta, Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, Christian Wood to Dallas, Malcolm Brogdon to Boston and Jerami Grant to Portland. For many of these moves, the bigger news is the opportunity now available on each player's prior team. Here's the video:

And here is the full audio podcast, which also includes Pacific Division team previews: