2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top Prospects, Predictions, and Team Picks

With just over a week until Round 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft, it's time to take an updated look at how the lottery could shake out on June 26.

In terms of hype, the top prospects of this draft have received as little fanfare as any in recent memory. While the class may not contain an obvious No. 1 pick or future NBA star, that doesn't mean that impact players won't be found throughout Round 1.

At the top of the draft sit the Atlanta Hawks, who jumped up to No. 1 despite entering lottery night with just a 3% chance at the top pick. The Wizards, who finished 15-67 in 2023-24, will pick second, followed by the Rockets (via Brooklyn), the Spurs and the Pistons. Detroit will pick fifth for the second year in a row, despite finishing with the NBA's worst record in both seasons.

As draft night inches closer, here's how the first 14 picks in the draft could unfold as we work our way through the lottery selections and analyze team draft needs:



1. Atlanta Hawks

Alex Sarr, C, Perth Wildcats (Australia)

While this may not be the ideal draft for the Hawks to jump up to the No. 1 pick, they'll still have a chance to add an intriguing prospect. Sarr is by no means a lock to go No. 1, but teams tend to shoot for upside at the top, and that's exactly what Sarr presents. The 19-year-old has excellent size, length and rim-protecting skills with arguably the highest ceiling in the class.

2. Washington Wizards

Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

Picking in the top three for the first time in over a decade, the Wizards will add another young piece to their rebuild. Risacher has more question marks than the typical No. 2 overall pick, but we know he can defend, and he flashed vastly improved shooting this season.

3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

In a typical draft, Clingan might be a mid-to-late-lottery prospect, but he timed his entry well and even as a developing player, he feels like one of the safest players in the class. The defensive anchor for back-to-back National Championship college teams at UConn, Clingan profiles as a plug-and-play rim-protector and lob-finisher with the potential to add more to his game. With Alperen Sengun in place, center doesn't stand out as a glaring need for Houston, but this is more of a best player available pick.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

While the Spurs would love to get their hands on Clingan, Sheppard feels like another perfect fit for a roster in desperate need of shooting and complementary pieces around Victor Wembanyama. While size and length are concerns, Sheppard may be the best three-point shooter in the draft, and he can excel playing both on and off the ball.

5. Detroit Pistons

Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Castle may profile as a safer bet than Sheppard given his size and versatility, and the Pistons will happily welcome the 19-year-old to a roster in desperate need of both of those traits. Castle's raw numbers may not jump off the page, but he was a two-way monster for the Huskies after arriving as one of the top high school players in the 2023 class. The big question mark is shooting, as Castle hit just 26.7 percent of his three-point attempts last season.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Buzelis could also be in play for the Spurs at 4, but if he's on the board at No. 6, the Hornets will welcome the 6-9 wing with open arms. A unique prospect with a versatile skill set, Buzelis is a good passer and a solid rebounder for his slight frame. Like many prospects in this draft, shooting could make or break his early years. Buzelis tends to be streaky, but he was mostly cold from three (27.3% 3PT) in his lone G League season. If things break right, Buzelis would be an intriguing fit on the wing alongside Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Cody Williams, F, Colorado

The younger brother of Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams, Cody had an up-and-down freshman season at Colorado highlighted by a nine-game stretch when he averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 61.9 percent shooting. After that run, Williams was a bit more erratic, but his size (6-7), length (7-1 wingspan) and pedigree make him a worthy, mid-lottery gamble in this draft.

8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

Devin Carter, G, Providence

While the Spurs will take a long look at Tidjane Salaun, a Wembanyama confidante, this is a team that needs to win as soon as possible, and Carter helps achieve that goal. The do-it-all guard made a big leap from his sophomore to his junior year, putting up 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 37.7 percent from three for the Friars in 2023-24.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee

I love this landing spot for Knecht, who rose to become one of the best players in college basketball last season. As a 23-year-old, Knecht may not be a high-upside prospect, but that's not necessarily what Memphis is seeking. Assuming the Grizzlies don't face catastrophic injury luck again in 2024-25, Knecht can step in as an instant-impact piece for a team with playoff aspirations.

10. Utah Jazz

Ron Holland, G/F, G League Ignite

One of the most polarizing prospects in the draft, Holland was thought to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick several months ago before a lackluster showing in the G League. While efficiency and shot selection are concerns, Holland rebounds his position and is a better passer than he's given credit for. He also shined on the defensive end, piling up 3.2 combined steals/blocks per game. For a Jazz team stuck in limbo, taking a chance on Holland's upside is worthwhile.

11. Chicago Bulls

Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

A top-10 player in the 2022 high school class, Ware had a quiet freshman season at Oregon before breaking out as a sophomore with the Hoosiers. A big-time athlete with explosive leaping ability, Ware has the makings of a prototypical lob threat/rim-protector. He also hit 32-of-95 three-point attempts in college. But will the effort and consistency be there?

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

On paper, Dillingham's lack of size and defensive concerns make him a tough fit for an OKC team with championship aspirations. But Dillingham is a special talent as a one-on-one scorer and creator. Ultimately, he'd be a luxury piece for one of the best young rosters in the NBA, but the idea of Dillingham helping run the Thunder's second unit is tantalizing.

13. Sacramento Kings

Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

With Malik Monk heading into free agency, the Kings will look to add some guard depth and hope Walter develops into a better offensive player than Davion Mitchell, who the Kings took out of Baylor in 2021. At 6-5, 200, Walter has good size and competes hard on both ends. He's a versatile scorer whose smooth shooting stroke should improve with more reps.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Sure, why not? The college basketball star continues to generate buzz as the draft approaches, and it's now to the point that him going in the lottery wouldn't be a massive surprise. There may be higher-upside players on the board, but having already locked in Cody Williams, the Blazers will take a chance on one of the most-dominant college basketball players in recent memory. At worst, adding Edey to the mix would provide Portland with a legitimate backup to Deandre Ayton – technically, the Blazers do still have Robert Williams, I know – as well as an instant fan-favorite.