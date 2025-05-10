Top NBA Bets & Player Props for Saturday: Celtics vs. Knicks, Tatum & More

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets for Today

Celtics vs. Knicks: Under 208 total points -110 @ bet365

The first game of this thrilling series surpassed the 210-point mark, but it was only because it ended in overtime. Meanwhile, the second game was a rugged, old-school game with hard-nosed defense and lots of intensity as the Knicks secured a hard-working 91-90 victory. While the scoring shouldn't be as low in this Game 3, mainly because both teams should shoot the ball better compared to their previous two contests, it's hard to imagine both teams scoring too much just based on how good they're defensively. Expect this game to hit the under in the total points, mainly because only one Boston game in the current postseason run has finished with more than 209 total points.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Jayson Tatum to score over 7.5 points in the first quarter -120 @ bet365

The Celtics lost the first two games of the series against the Knicks in Boston, so they have no margin for error in this contest. This means they need to come out guns blazing in Game 3 on Saturday, and if they want to have any shot at turning things around, Tatum is the first player who needs to deliver better results. The star forward was the Celtics' best player in the regular season and scored at least 35 points in three of his four appearances during the first-round series against the Magic, but he's been limited to 23 and 13 points in the first two games against New York while shooting a combined 28.6 percent from the floor. Tatum said that "he needs to be better" following the Game 2 defeat on Wednesday, and that should be enough motivation to see him get into a fast start in Game 3.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Over 201.0 total points -110 @ bet365

The first game of this series was a low-scoring affair, with the Warriors winning by a 99-88 score, but it was a game in which Stephen Curry (hamstring) departed in the first half and the Timberwolves had a woeful shooting performance. The Timberwolves did score 117 points in their Game 2 win, but the Warriors struggled offensively and made just 28.1 percent of their threes, a figure uncharacteristically low for them. Still, that game surpassed the 200-point plateau, and it wouldn't be surprising if that's also the case in Game 3 of the series. The Warriors will get a boost from playing at home, while the Timberwolves need to win at least one in the Bay Area to recover their home-field advantage.

New to basketball betting? Check out the best basketball betting promos to find the sportsbook and sign-up bonus that's right for you!