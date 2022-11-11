NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 11

Written by 
Michael Gillow
Nick Whalen 
November 11, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Sacramento Kings -4.0 at LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: I have no idea how or why this line is hanging around Kings -4.0 with LeBron James out and Anthony Davis (illness) perhaps joining him on the inactive list. I'm not even sure it matters if Davis ends up playing – either way, this Lakers team will be outgunned by what's quietly been a top-10 Kings offense. The Lakers went 8-18 straight up without LeBron James last season and that roster was somehow better than this year's disaster.

Kevin Love over 10.5 points versus Warriors (-106)

Caesar's Sportsbook 3:00 P.M. EST
Michael Gillow: The Warriors have the third-worst defensive rating in the league at 115.8 through the first 11 games this season. Specifically, the Warriors' young frontcourt pieces off the bench have done a poor job defensively. Kevin Love is averaging 12.3 points and is one of the best scoring bigs off the bench in the entire NBA.

