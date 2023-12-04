NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Al Horford over 10.5 points (-135) at Pacers

DraftKings, 4:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pacers are the fastest-paced team in the NBA. That alone should provide Horford with plenty of chances to reach 11 points. But there are two more things in his favor. Over his past three starts, he's averaging 14.0 points on 8.3 shots, and the Pacers give up the second-most points per game to opposing centers. You can also parlay this with a Celtics victory for +168 odds.

Al Horford over 7.5 rebounds (-128) at Pacers

FanDuel, 4:40 ET

Ken Crites: Big Al has had 8 or more rebounds in three of his last six games. Tonight has two factors to consider: Porzigis is still out, and Boston is playing for something (this weird in-season thing). That means the 37-year-old vet should see big minutes. This year, Horford is averaging 9.0 rebounds per 36 minutes. While I'm not sure he'll see 36 minutes, I bet he's north of 32. Also, Jalen Smith is still out for the Pacers, making them pretty thin at center. Indiana plays at a very fast pace (1st in possessions per game), but is a poor rebounding team – they rank 28th with 48.7 boards per game. That hopefully means lots of easy boards for Horford. The K-Train is a modest 9-6, so feel free to fade.

Zion Williamson over 24.5 points (-120) at Kings

DraftKings, 4:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Williamson is averaging 25.5 points against the Kings this season, and he should be in line to play more minutes than usual with both squads trying to advance in the In-Season Tournament. The Kings have a severe lack of rim protection, which plays in Zion's favor.