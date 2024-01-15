NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for MLK Day

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

LeBron James under 26.5 points (-125) vs. Thunder

DraftKings, 11:13 AM CT

Alex Barutha: LeBron has played OKC twice this season, with drastically different results. He had just 21 points in the first showdown and 40 points in the second. But the fact remains that the Thunder allow the second-fewest points in transition, and that's LeBron's bread and butter. He scores 6.9 points per game in transition, so easy buckets will be tough to come by against the Thunder.

Jordan Clarkson over 18.5 points (-125) vs. Pacers

DraftKings, 11:03 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Both the Jazz and Clarkson are running hot. Utah is suddenly over .500, while Clarkson is averaging 21.6 points across his past five appearances. He's also averaging 17.7 shot attempts over the past three games, so getting 18.5 as a number is nice just based on volume. But the Pacers are also one of the best pace-up spots in the NBA, and they allow the most points in isolation. Clarkson has 16% of his usage come from iso attempts, so there's a lot working in his favor.

Cam Johnson over 2.5 threes (-120) vs. Heat

DraftKings, 10:52 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Johnson has quietly been one of the NBA's most reliable shooters. He's made at least one triple in every game this season. Across his past 11 games, he's made multiple threes 10 times, shooting 45.8 3P%. The Heat allow the most points to spot-up shooters, so this is a great chance for Johnson to thrive, as 35% of his usage comes from spot ups. Johnson has faced the Heat twice already this season, averaging 2.5 made threes on 6.0 attempts. He scored 33 points on 26 shots the last time these teams faced off.

Taurean Prince over 2.5 threes (-110) vs. Thunder

DraftKings, 10:56 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Prince is on a nice stretch of five games, reaching double-digit points in each. He's also averaging 2.6 made threes over the past five, and he's taken at least four threes in the past 18 games. The Thunder are allowing the second-most points off opponent spot-up attempts, and Prince has nearly half of his usage (47%) come from spot ups. In two prior appearances against OKC, he's averaged 2.0 makes on 5.0 attempts.