NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, November 6

Best Bets

LeBron James over 7.5 rebounds (-118) at Heat

FanDuel, 3:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line is as long as -150 on BetMGM, so you're getting inherent value by hitting this bet on FanDuel. LeBron has cleared this mark in all but one of his six appearances (vs. Orlando). Discounting that game, he's averaging 10.4 rebounds on the season, and the Heat have been an average rebounding team this season. Plus, if Anthony Davis is busy fighting off Bam Adebayo, LeBron should run in to scoop some free boards.

Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds (-122) at Rockets

FanDuel, 3:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Like the LeBron rebounds line, you're getting nice value here compared to other books (-140 on BetMGM). The Rockets are allowing the fourth-most rebounds in the NBA, and the third-most per 100 possessions. Sabonis is averaging 14.2 boards in 34.0 minutes this season and should have more chances for offensive boards with De'Aaron Fox sidelined, presumably creating more Sacramento misses.

Franz Wagner over 21.5 points (-104) vs. Mavericks

FanDuel, 4:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: At risk of sounding like a broken record, this line is -125 at BetMGM, so you have at least one book concerned about a bigger-than-usual scoring output from Wagner. That makes sense to me, as the Magic are down Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr., while Dallas is allowing the eighth-most PPG (116.2) this season. With Fultz and WCJ off the court, Wagner is taking 24.8 FGA per 36 minutes and has a 30.6 USG%.