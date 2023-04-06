NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, April 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Josh Giddey under 2.5 turnovers at Utah (-130)

DraftKings, 4:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah's defensive intensity, especially at the point of attack, is at an all-time low. The Jazz are forcing the fewest turnovers from point guards over the past month. That's great for Giddey, who has just two TOTAL turnovers in the past four games. It would be shocking if the Jazz are the team that bring his mistakes back to the surface.

Talen Horton-Tucker over 36.5 P+R+A (-120) vs. Thunder

DraftKings, 4:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's been the Horton-Tucker show for Utah lately. Over the past four games, he's averaging 31.0 PPG, 6.8 APG and 5.0 RPG. Importantly, the scoring hasn't been through insane efficiency, as he's slashing a fairly modest 47/36/83 on 23.0 field-goal attempts per game. I actually don't mind pairing this with an over on his turnover prop (3.5, -125) since it's a bank on his usage rate, and OKC has forced the most opponent point guard turnovers over the past 30 days.

Ochai Agbaji over 2.5 threes (-105) vs. Thunder

DraftKings, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I love targeting corner three-point shooters in select spots, and this is one of them. Agbaji, who takes 28% of his total shots from the corner, has made multiple threes in six straight games (2.7 at 39%) and hasn't taken fewer than four in a game since Feb. 11. The Thunder have allowed the second-most corner three attempts over the past month.

San Antonio Spurs -4.0 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 230pm CT

Nick Whalen: This may be the only time all season I'm backing the Spurs to cover, but we need to consider the fact that they're already locked into the bottom three. Winning this game won't change anything for their draft position. Meanwhile, if lottery positioning is the goal, then the Blazers should have absolutely no interest in winning this game.

A victory would move Portland into a three-way tie in the win column alongside Washington and Indiana – and it could even be a four-way tie if Orlando loses to Cleveland tonight. In other words, the Blazers could fall from the fifth-best lottery odds to the eighth-best with a win. While the Spurs are expected to hold out several players tonight, the Blazers have the truly longest injury report I've ever seen – 14 players -- in my nearly-a-decade of covering the NBA. They do not want to win this game.