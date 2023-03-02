NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, March 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Fred VanVleet over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists at Washington (-120)

DraftKings, 11:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: VanVleet is coming off an awful shooting night (1-for-11) against a Bulls team that's actually been the second-best defense since the New Year. I like him to have a bounceback effort Thursday against a Wizards defense that ranks 27th over that same time period. Oddly, VanVleet has also been a marginally better shooter on the road, and he plays a bit better in wins, with the Raptors favored by two points. Since Jan. 1, FVV is averaging 20.5 points, 7.4 assists and 5.0 boards.

James Harden O22.5 points at Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The Sixers may again be without Joel Embiid to finish out a back-to-back set, so Harden could take center stage as both the Sixers' top scorer and playmaker. He did finish with "only" 23 points Wednesday night in Miami, but Dallas should be a much more advantageous matchup. Since adding Kyrie Irving, the Mavs are one of the NBA's worst defenses (118.1 DRTG). I'd also look into Harden O2.5 made threes – a number he's gone over in 10 of the last 15 games.

Kyle Kuzma under 21.5 points vs. Raptors (-118)

FanDuel, 11am CT

Ken Crites: The Unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, returns for the Wizards tonight after a two-game absence. And Bradley Beal finally looks healthy again as he's played in eight straight games and averaged 25.9 points per game over that span. Washington faces Toronto tonight, who rank 7th in the Association in points allowed per game (111.9). Kuzma put up 28 points Tuesday versus Atlanta, but Porzingis was out and Atlanta's defense is questionable. I just don't think Kuzma will get enough quality shots tonight to post 22 points. The Raptors are healthy, long and play quality defense. The Raptors are also favored, despite playing on the road and we're looking at a low O/U of 222.0. Plus Beal and Porzingis will be Washington's top options.

