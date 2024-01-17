NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 17

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Heat to cover -3.5 points at Raptors

FanDuel, 4:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Toronto traded Pascal Siakam today, meaning they've dealt away two of their top three point differential players over the past month. Not only that, but Jakob Poeltl remains shelved while the Heat are nearly at full health -- getting Jimmy Butler back, though Jaime Jaquez and Kevin Love are sidelined. I wouldn't be surprised if the Heat won this one by double digits.

LaMelo Ball over 3.5 turnovers (-105) at Pelicans

BetMGM, 5:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is Ball's third game back from injury, and it's a tough matchup against the Pelicans. New Orleans has forced the third-highest opponent turnover rate across the past 30 days, while Ball is Charlotte's primary playmaker. On the season, he's averaging 3.9 turnovers per game, so I like getting almost even money.

I'm taking the OVER on Jarrett Allen posting 28.5 points+rebounds versus the Bucks (DraftKings, -125, 5:30 ET)

Ken Crites: With Evan Mobley out, Jarrett Allen has been on a bit of heater. Over his past nine games, Allen has averaged 18.8 points and 15.1 boards (33.9 total) over a whopping 33.9 minutes per contest. And while we think of Brook Lopez as a great rim protector, the Bucks give up the 13th most fantasy points per game to Centers. The Cavs are again starting Dean Wade at power forward, who only grabs 4.9 boards per game. Allen has to do the dirty work.

I'm taking the UNDER on Donte DiVincenzo posting 17.5 points+rebounds versus the Rockets (FanDuel, -102, 5:35 ET)

Ken Crites: Believe it or not, but coach Ime Udoka has the Rockets playing solid defense. Houston only gives up 111.8 points per game, good for 8th in the Association. And while DD has been playing well lately, he's only reached 18 p+r in three of his last eight games. I expect Jalen Brunson to return tonight, further diminishing DiVincenzo's opportunities. The O/U of just 220.5 also points to low production. That said, I'm on a negative five-night slide (now 15-15 for the season), so feel free to fade!