NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 31

Best Bets

Harrison Barnes over 2.5 threes (+126) at Heat

FanDuel, 4:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barnes' ridiculous three-game hot streak came to an end with 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting against the Grizzlies on Monday. But I'm still banking on Barnes' volume. He's taken at least seven threes in each of the past four games, with a season-long efficiency of 40.6%. Miami should be a good situation for him as they've allowed the third-most corner three-point attempts to opponents over the past 30 days. Barnes takes 23% of his overall shot attempts from the corners.

Aaron Gordon over 3.5 assists (+115) at Thunder

BetMGM, 4:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Gordon is only averaging 2.2 dimes in January, but Nikola Jokic is missing his second game of the year Wednesday. With Jokic off the court, Gordon averages 4.3 more assists per 36 minutes, up to 7.3 dimes per 36. And while it was DeAndre Jordan who dominated with Jokic out last time, he would likely struggle defending OKC's five-out offense. I expect a lot of Gordon at small-ball five running some Jokic-type actions.

Milwaukee Bucks -10.5 at Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I already played this at Milwaukee -9.5, but the number is now up a full point. Nevertheless, we'll stick with the Bucks to get their first win under Doc Rivers with relative ease. Milwaukee has been a bit shaky covering on the road, and has had some notably close games against bad teams, but this is a matchup the Bucks should be able to dominate in Damian Lillard's return to Portland. The Blazers have been the worst offense in the NBA this month, putting up just 105.7 points per 100 possessions.

Mavericks-Timberwolves U221.0

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is another number that I jumped on last night (at 224.5) that has since fallen. The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively (and a few others) against one of the best defenses in the NBA. With that in mind, the Mavs could struggle to push for 100 points, while on the other side, the absence of Doncic and Irving, specifically, may actually be a good thing as far as the Mavs' defense is concerned. Essentially, the Mavs are punting this game on the road, and while it could very well turn into a blowout, I don't trust the Mavs to hold up their end of the bargain, scoring-wise.

Jaden McDaniels O3.5 rebounds vs. Dallas

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're taking a bit of a risk here with a semi-niche prop, but you can find it as high as +126 at FanDuel, as of mid-afternoon. Over his last 12 games, McDaniels is averaging 3.7 boards per game, and the Mavs rank 28th in rebounding rate during that span. Without Lively and Doncic available, Dallas could struggle to an even larger degree on the glass. The Mavs have been particularly poor at keeping opponents off the offensive glass, posting a 31.3% opponent OREB% in January.