NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 1

Best Bets

Jaren Jackson over 23.5 points + rebounds at Houston

DraftKings, 4:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jackson is facing a terrible Houston team without great defenders in the frontcourt, and I doubt he'll get in foul trouble guarding this team. Since Steven Adams went down with a knee injury, JJJ is averaging 18.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. He also plays better in wins, averaging 18.3 PPG compared to 14.1 PPG in losses, and the Grizzlies are favored by 10 points.

Mikal Bridges to over 20.5 points (-115) at New York

DraftKings, 5pm CT

Bridges has a new role in Brooklyn. He could be their new star. Seriously. He's scored 23 or more in four of seven games as a Net. This is all about Bridges' role, as I'm not crazy about facing the hot (and plodding) Knicks. If Bridges gets hot again from behind the arc, 21 points should be easy. He's coming off a 31-point night versus a very solid Milwaukee defense. I'm 20-15 for the season, but on a three-night slide, so feel free to fade.

