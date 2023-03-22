NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kristaps Porzingis over 26.5 points (-104) vs. Nuggets

FanDuel, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm anticipating a fairly big game out of Porzingis with both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma sidelined. With those two off the court, Porzingis averages 30.3 points per 36 minutes. The matchup is advantageous as well, as the Nuggets have the third-worst defense over the past two weeks.

Trail Blazers at Jazz U235.0 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I never feel comfortable betting unders, but I simply do not trust this iteration of the Blazers to hold up their end of the bargain. The implied total for Portland is hovering around 115.0ish points – a number Portland has reached only once in its past seven games. The Jazz side of this does worry me – Portland has been a disaster on defense since the break – but I don't see the non-Lillard Blazers doing enough to push this over.

Stephen Curry over 29.5 points (-120) at Dallas

FanDuel, 1:15pm ET

Ken Crites: Both Dallas and Golden State desperately need a win tonight to avoid the Play-In. The Warriors received a day of rest after Monday's win over the Rockets. Curry is averaging 30.4 points per game after one day of rest, a slight tick over his season average. He also has averaged 30.5 PPG over 26 road games this season. And remember, these Warriors are still without Andrew Wiggins (personal). Both Luka and Kyrie are GTDs for the Mavericks. Doncic is probable but has missed the last five games due to a thigh issue. He might be a bit hobbled. Either way, Luka is too slow for Curry. Irving's poor defense is well documented, though he's questionable due to a right foot strain. He's missed three games. The O/U is a perky 235.5 -- I like Curry's chances. I'm 24-20 on the season, so certainly feel free to fade.

