NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 22

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 22

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
March 22, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Kristaps Porzingis over 26.5 points (-104) vs. Nuggets

FanDuel, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm anticipating a fairly big game out of Porzingis with both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma sidelined. With those two off the court, Porzingis averages 30.3 points per 36 minutes. The matchup is advantageous as well, as the Nuggets have the third-worst defense over the past two weeks.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code entitles new users to $200 worth of bonus bets. To claim your bonus offer, click on one of the links on this page.


Trail Blazers at Jazz U235.0 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I never feel comfortable betting unders, but I simply do not trust this iteration of the Blazers to hold up their end of the bargain. The implied total for Portland is hovering around 115.0ish points – a number Portland has reached only once in its past seven games. The Jazz side of this does worry me – Portland has been a disaster on defense since the break – but I don't see the non-Lillard Blazers doing enough to push this over.

After making a $5 wager, new customers at DraftKings Massachusetts can receive bonus bets worth $150. To begin using your welcome promotion, simply click one of the links on this page.


Stephen Curry over 29.5 points (-120) at Dallas

FanDuel, 1:15pm ET

Ken Crites: Both Dallas and Golden State desperately need a win tonight to avoid the Play-In. The Warriors received a day of rest after Monday's win over the Rockets. Curry is averaging 30.4 points per game after one day of rest, a slight tick over his season average. He also has averaged 30.5 PPG over 26 road games this season.  And remember, these Warriors are still without Andrew Wiggins (personal).  Both Luka and Kyrie are GTDs for the Mavericks. Doncic is probable but has missed the last five games due to a thigh issue.  He might be a bit hobbled.  Either way, Luka is too slow for Curry.  Irving's poor defense is well documented, though he's questionable due to a right foot strain.  He's missed three games.  The O/U is a perky 235.5 -- I like Curry's chances.  I'm 24-20 on the season, so certainly feel free to fade.

New players can now take advantage of the exciting FanDuel Ohio promo code and earn a No Sweat First Bet worth a staggering $1,000 to place on their debut wager with the online sportsbook. This exclusive offer is up for grabs to all those who sign up for an account and utilize the promo code.


RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid For Wednesday, March 22
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid For Wednesday, March 22
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Late-Season Streamers and Heroes
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Late-Season Streamers and Heroes
Rookie Fantasy Report: Valuing This Year's Rookies for the 2023-24 Season
Rookie Fantasy Report: Valuing This Year's Rookies for the 2023-24 Season
NBA Fantasy - 2023-24 Early Top 12 (Part II)
NBA Fantasy - 2023-24 Early Top 12 (Part II)
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22