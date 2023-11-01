NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Malik Monk over 20.5 points + assists (-115) at Warriors

FanDuel, 3:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: De'Aaron Fox is sidelined for Wednesday's game. It's a small sample, but when he's been off the court this season, Monk is averaging 24.5 points on 23.2 shots, plus 9.0 assists per 36 minutes (36.7 USG%).

Shaedon Sharpe over 1.5 steals (+154) at Pistons

FanDuel, 1:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Detroit is throwing the ball all over the court, leading the league in TOV% (18.7). While Sharpe is only averaging 1.0 steals so far, he's averaging 2.5 deflections, and he's averaging 36.0 MPG. Being on the court for that long against the Pistons should allow him to exceed his average, and I like getting significant plus money.

Corey Kispert over 2.5 threes (+142) at Hawks

FanDuel, 2:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta is allowing the most corner threes in the NBA, and the fourth-most threes overall. Kispert launches 66 percent of his shots from three, and 12 percent of his shots are from the corner. He's averaging 3.0 three-point makes on 7.0 attempts in 26.7 minutes through three games.

De'Andre Hunter over 1.5 threes (-128) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 2:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wizards allow the most three-point attempts in the NBA. Hunter is taking 43% of his shots from distance, averaging 2.3 makes on 5.0 attempts per game. Trae Young was also in consideration, but he's a little banged up.

LeBron James O2.5 turnovers vs. Clippers

BetMGM, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: If they're going to keep offering it, I'm going to keep taking it. James has turned the ball over at a high rate of late, committing 18 turnovers over the last three games alone. Against a tough Clippers team with elite wing defenders, I don't see that changing.

Boston Celtics -11.5 vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Boston is at home and well-rested and gets a Pacers team that could be without its starting backcourt in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. If Haliburton plays, I might back away, but if he does, indeed, sit out, the Celtics should roll.

Cade Cunningham Over 27.5 PTS + AST versus Trail Blazers

FanDuel 1:45 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham has surpassed this total in two of his four appearances thus far and is averaging 21.0 points and 7.5 assists per game. Portland hasn't been that bad defensively, but their stats are a little skewed this early in the season. They allowed less than 100 points versus Toronto and Orlando but over 120 points to the Sixers and Clippers. Portland is also in the bottom half of the league in assists allowed per game. Cunningham will see more than enough usage to surpass this number, but it's a matter of if he can be efficient. I expect Cunningham to dominate his matchups versus Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe in what should be a close matchup throughout.

Cam Thomas over 24.5 points at Miami (-110)

FanDuel, 3:30 EST

Ken Crites: I can't quit you, Cam. Heck, he keeps making me money! Over three games, he's averaged 33 points per game on efficient (yes, efficient!) 61.4 percent shooting. The Nets are missing Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nic Claxton tonight. Yes, I know Miami plays solid defense, but Cam is gonna have the green light all night. And old man Kyle Lowry (37yo) won't be able to keep up with him. I'm 3-3 so far this season, so feel free to fade.