NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 1

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 1

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
November 1, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Malik Monk over 20.5 points + assists (-115) at Warriors

FanDuel, 3:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: De'Aaron Fox is sidelined for Wednesday's game. It's a small sample, but when he's been off the court this season, Monk is averaging 24.5 points on 23.2 shots, plus 9.0 assists per 36 minutes (36.7 USG%).

Shaedon Sharpe over 1.5 steals (+154) at Pistons

FanDuel, 1:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Detroit is throwing the ball all over the court, leading the league in TOV% (18.7). While Sharpe is only averaging 1.0 steals so far, he's averaging 2.5 deflections, and he's averaging 36.0 MPG. Being on the court for that long against the Pistons should allow him to exceed his average, and I like getting significant plus money.

Corey Kispert over 2.5 threes (+142) at Hawks

FanDuel, 2:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta is allowing the most corner threes in the NBA, and the fourth-most threes overall. Kispert launches 66 percent of his shots from three, and 12 percent of his shots are from the corner. He's averaging 3.0 three-point makes on 7.0 attempts in 26.7 minutes through three games.

De'Andre Hunter over 1.5 threes (-128) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 2:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wizards allow the most three-point attempts in the NBA. Hunter is taking 43% of his shots from distance, averaging 2.3 makes on 5.0 attempts per game. Trae Young was also in consideration, but he's a little banged up.

LeBron James O2.5 turnovers vs. Clippers

BetMGM, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: If they're going to keep offering it, I'm going to keep taking it. James has turned the ball over at a high rate of late, committing 18 turnovers over the last three games alone. Against a tough Clippers team with elite wing defenders, I don't see that changing.

Boston Celtics -11.5 vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Boston is at home and well-rested and gets a Pacers team that could be without its starting backcourt in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. If Haliburton plays, I might back away, but if he does, indeed, sit out, the Celtics should roll.

Cade Cunningham Over 27.5 PTS + AST versus Trail Blazers

FanDuel 1:45 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham has surpassed this total in two of his four appearances thus far and is averaging 21.0 points and 7.5 assists per game. Portland hasn't been that bad defensively, but their stats are a little skewed this early in the season. They allowed less than 100 points versus Toronto and Orlando but over 120 points to the Sixers and Clippers. Portland is also in the bottom half of the league in assists allowed per game. Cunningham will see more than enough usage to surpass this number, but it's a matter of if he can be efficient. I expect Cunningham to dominate his matchups versus Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe in what should be a close matchup throughout.

Cam Thomas over 24.5 points at Miami (-110)

FanDuel, 3:30 EST

Ken Crites: I can't quit you, Cam.  Heck, he keeps making me money! Over three games, he's averaged 33 points per game on efficient (yes, efficient!) 61.4 percent shooting.  The Nets are missing Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nic Claxton tonight.  Yes, I know Miami plays solid defense, but Cam is gonna have the green light all night. And old man Kyle Lowry (37yo) won't be able to keep up with him.  I'm 3-3 so far this season, so feel free to fade.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1
NBA DFS Strategy - Who to Play, Who to Avoid on Yahoo for Wednesday, Nov. 1
NBA DFS Strategy - Who to Play, Who to Avoid on Yahoo for Wednesday, Nov. 1
Early-Season Panic Meter - A Look at Underperforming Players
Early-Season Panic Meter - A Look at Underperforming Players
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Players to Drop After Week 1
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Players to Drop After Week 1
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 1
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Halloween 2023
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Halloween 2023