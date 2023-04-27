NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Thursday, April 27

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
April 27, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 13.5 points + assists (-120) vs. Celtics

FanDuel, 3:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Maybe this seems counter-intuitive with Dejounte Murray returning from a one-game suspension. But with Bogdanovic showing what he can do in Murray's absence --18 points on nine shots, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal -- I'm not sure how you go back to playing him 20 minutes. Saddiq Bey and John Collins have been extremely underwhelming, and I won't be surprised if coach Quin Snyder runs out more three-guard looks for this do-or-die Game 6. In the first four games of the series, Bogdanovic averaged 12.5 points and 2.3 assists across 25.5 minutes. For what it's worth, Bogdanovic has the best point differential on the team (+15.6 points per 100 possessions).

De'Andre Hunter O1.5 three-pointers (+100) vs. Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm Ct

Nick Whalen: This is at plus money tonight, but I'll take the bait and bank on Hunter going over this number for the fourth time in the last five games. He's a combined 6-of-11 from deep over the last two and has played at least 35 minutes in each of the last four games. The return of Dejounte Murray shouldn't really impact Hunter's role as a high-minute, catch-and-shoot option.

