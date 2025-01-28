NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Utah Jazz (+12.5) at Golden State Warriors

BetMGM, 2:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Who's to say who will actually be available for the Jazz tonight? They're on the second night of a back-to-back following a 15-point loss to the Bucks, and they've been resting even young players lately. Still, the Jazz have been oddly good on the road both straight up (7 of their 10 wins) and against the spread (15-9). That gives me some confidence about taking the number, even if the injury report is murky. Meanwhile, Golden State is .500 at home but are 8-15 ATS.

Houston Rockets -6.0 at Atlanta Hawks

BetRivers Sportsbook, 1:12 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm a bit wary of buying high on Houston after a big win in Boston last night, but the Hawks are also on the second leg of a B2B. They're playing at home, but they were in Minnesota on Monday, so it's really not an overly advantageous travel spot. Atlanta could get Trae Young back, but they're still down Jalen Johnson, and Houston has looked like one of the best teams in the NBA of late. On the season, the Rockets are 9-4 ATS as a road favorite and an NBA-best 15-6-1 ATS on the road, overall. Meanwhile, Atlanta is just 8-13 ATS at home and 3-6 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.

Toumani Camara over 1.5 made three-pointers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (+100)

BetRivers, 3:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Bucks are allowing the third-most wide-open three-point attempts (22.5). Camara can be a bit inconsistent, so I don't think Milwaukee will be breaking their gameplan to make sure he doesn't get free looks. In January, Camara is making 1.7 threes per game at 37.9%, but that percentage is helped a lot by him going 5-for-5 in his previous game.