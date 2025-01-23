NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, January 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Bulls +2.0 at Warriors

BetRivers, 1:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Betting Chicago always comes with a tremendous amount of variance, but we have to look at this as an excellent schedule spot for the Bulls. For one, the Bulls haven't played since Monday, while the Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Kings last night. Golden State is at home, but the Bulls are 6-2 ATS with a rest advantage this season, while the Warriors are 1-5 ATS on the second night of a B2B and 1-7 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The likely absence of Coby White (doubtful) could be key, though Golden State is down Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Scottie Barnes over 20.5 points (-102) at Atlanta

FanDuel, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barnes is in a bit of a slump, but the Raptors have dealt with a tough schedule this money. I think he can snap out of it here against an Atlanta team allowing 118.0 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- the third-most in the NBA. When Toronto scores at least 110 points, Barnes averages 21.3 points per game.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 turnovers (-130) at Oklahoma City

BetMGM, 3:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a tough spot for Kyrie, as he's going to have to single-handedly try to create offense against this Thunder squad. He's talented enough to rack up points and assists, but I believe it will come at the expense of turnovers. The point guard is averaging 3.4 turnovers across his past seven appearances, and the Thunder are forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.7) across the past 10 games.