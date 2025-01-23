NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, January 23

NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, January 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 23, 2025

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Bulls +2.0 at Warriors

BetRivers, 1:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Betting Chicago always comes with a tremendous amount of variance, but we have to look at this as an excellent schedule spot for the Bulls. For one, the Bulls haven't played since Monday, while the Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Kings last night. Golden State is at home, but the Bulls are 6-2 ATS with a rest advantage this season, while the Warriors are 1-5 ATS on the second night of a B2B and 1-7 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The likely absence of Coby White (doubtful) could be key, though Golden State is down Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Scottie Barnes over 20.5 points (-102) at Atlanta

FanDuel, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barnes is in a bit of a slump, but the Raptors have dealt with a tough schedule this money. I think he can snap out of it here against an Atlanta team allowing 118.0 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- the third-most in the NBA. When Toronto scores at least 110 points, Barnes averages 21.3 points per game.

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 turnovers (-130) at Oklahoma City

BetMGM, 3:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a tough spot for Kyrie, as he's going to have to single-handedly try to create offense against this Thunder squad. He's talented enough to rack up points and assists, but I believe it will come at the expense of turnovers. The point guard is averaging 3.4 turnovers across his past seven appearances, and the Thunder are forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (17.7) across the past 10 games.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23
NBA PickEm Today: Expert Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday
NBA PickEm Today: Expert Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade
NBA Picks Today: Expert Best Bets and Props for Wednesday, January 22
NBA Picks Today: Expert Best Bets and Props for Wednesday, January 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 22