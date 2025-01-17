NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Friday, January 17

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama over 5.5 steals + blocks (+105) vs. Grizzlies

BetMGM, 2:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm just going back to the well here, as these teams played on Wednesday, and Wembanyama had eight blocks and two steals. Maybe Memphis changes their gameplan, but they're still getting blocked the most (7.7) and are giving up the fourth-most steals (10.0) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games. Wemby almost clears this number by his season-long averages anyway (4.0 BLK, 1.1 STL).

Trey Murphy over 3.5 made three-pointers (+102) vs. Jazz

FanDuel, 1:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans are favored by 11 points here, so I have some blowout concerns. But I still think we're getting a solid number. Utah has allowed opponents to take the third-most wide-open threes per game (22.4) over the past 10. Over the same span, Murphy is leading the NBA in wide-open three-point attempts per game (6.4). It doesn't set up too much better than that.

Derrick White under 2.5 made threes (-108) vs. Magic

BetRivers, 1:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: We're using similar logic here as with the Murphy bet. Orlando is allowing the fewest wide-open opponent three-point attempts per game (13.8) across the past 10 games -- nearly three fewer than the team allowing the second fewest. During the same stretch, White is ninth in the NBA at 4.4 wide-open attempts per game. He's been ice cold, too, over the past three games since coming back from illness. White has made just one of his past 18 three-point attempts.

Grizzlies -2.0 at Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We hit almost this exact same play two nights ago, and we're going right back to the well. San Antonio is an improved team and has been playing well defensively, but Memphis has too many options, offensively, for the Spurs to keep up. We're playing this with the assumption that Ja Morant (foot) will play, of course. But even if he doesn't, the Grizzlies have been able to hold serve without him for much of the season.

Nets-Lakers O217.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Nets are coming off of an all-time beatdown on Wednesday night in which they scored just 67 points, but they'll get a couple of key pieces back tonight, so we should see a significant bounceback – almost by default. The Lakers' propensity to mess around keeps me away from the side (-11.0), but I do think both teams will look to push the ball and find transition opportunities. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers rank 28th in defensive rating, while the Nets rank 27th. Eleven of the Lakers' last 13 games have gone over 217.5.