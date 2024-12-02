NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Monday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tyler Herro over 23.5 points (-110) at Boston

FanDuel, 3:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Boston is a tough opponent, but they're banged up and will definitely be down Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Meanwhile, the Heat are most notably down Jimmy Butler, which should force the ball into Herro's hands more. During a five-game stretch earlier in the season that Butler missed, Herro averaged 27.6 points in 37.6 minutes.

Dyson Daniels over 2.5 steals (+123) vs. Pelicans

BetRivers, 4:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: New Orleans has been one of the most mistake-prone teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the third-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.3). Daniels has been vacuuming up steals all year, averaging 3.0 per game. It's surprising to get plus-money on him to reach his average in this situation.

Lakers-Timberwolves U219.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:41 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Lakers are dealing with a slew of role-player injuries tonight and have struggled offensively of late, ranking 26th in offensive rating over their last five games. Meanwhile, Minnesota hasn't been any better (27th in ORTG) on that end, though they are starting to round into form defensively. Over that five-game span, Minnesota ranks dead-last in pace, while the Lakers rank 26th.