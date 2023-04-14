NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at MIA: Bulls won the season series, 3-0, with two wins on the road, followed by a home win in their last meeting, on March 18th.

OKC at MIN: Timberwolves won the season series, 3-1, with wins in the first two, and final meetings, including two on the road. However, all four games took place prior to the new year, with the last one on December 16.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (personal), Gabe Vincent (back): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable / Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($8,900) at Timberwolves

Giddey turned in a monstrous stat line, with 31 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and a block, in the Thunder's Play-In win over the Pelicans. He averaged 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across four encounters with the Timberwolves during the season, and he has a good chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Timberwolves gave up the league's second-most free throws and fourth-most turnovers per game this season.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,000) at Heat

LaVine came up huge in the Bulls' first Play-In Game, with 39 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, in 40 minutes of action. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Heat, who gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game during the regular season. LaVine also averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over two games against the Heat this season.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Heat

DeRozan finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Bulls' Play-In win over the Raptors. He had success against the Heat during the regular season, averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals over three games, and he should continue to thrive offensively, as the Heat allowed opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field this season.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,000) vs. Bulls

Butler accounted for 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block as the Heat topped the Raptors in their last game. He also averaged 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over two meetings with the Bulls this season, and he has a great chance to shine offensively, as they gave up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,500) at Heat

Vucevic put up a strong performance in the Bulls' first Play-In Game, with 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block against the Raptors. He will need to bring another big-time effort and should do well against the Heat, after he averaged 19.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks through their three meetings during the regular season. The Heat also give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) at Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant in the Thunder's previous outing, with 32 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, in 41 minutes of action. He averaged 33.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across three meetings with the Timberwolves this season, and he should continue to prosper, as they gave up the league's most free throws and fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Value Picks

Coby White, Bulls ($4,800) at Heat

White stepped up, with nine points, five assists and a steal, in 24 minutes off the bench in the last game. He also averaged 14.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in three games against the Heat this season. White will remain a key part of the Bulls' bench rotation and has a good chance to get his shot going from deep, as the Heat allowed opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from long range this season.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($5,000) at Heat

Caruso is up for another start after he delivered nine points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in the Bulls' previous Play-In Game. He also averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over three games against the Heat during the season.

Taurean Prince ($5,200) vs. Thunder

Prince stepped up in the last game, with 14 points, three rebounds and three steals, in 43 minutes of action. He may not see the same playing time if Rudy Gobert (questionable) is back, but he should continue to play a key role in the rotation. Prince averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two meetings against the Thunder this season.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,700) at Heat

Williams was a difference-maker in the Bulls' Play-In win, with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, in 25 minutes off the bench. He should do well against the Heat, who allowed opposing power forwards to shoot 48.6 percent from the field during the season. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals through three games against the Heat this season.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($4,400) at Timberwolves

Williams tallied eight points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal, in 32 minutes of action in the Thunder's Play-In win over the Pelicans. Williams only played in one game against the Timberwolves this season, but he has a good opportunity to pad his stats, as they gave up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.