NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1

Slate Overview

WAS at ORL: Magic on eight-game win streak.

PHI at BOS: Celtics on two-game win streak and are 8-0 at home.

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies 3-5 on the road; Mavericks 5-2 at home.

NYK at TOR: Knicks on two-game win streak and facing second game of back-to-back.

SAS at NOP: Spurs on 13-game slide and face second game of back-to-back.

DEN at PHX: Nuggets on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle): Probable; Jonathan Isaac (ankle): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze also continues to start in place of Carter.

PHI - Nicolas Batum (finger): Probable; Joel Embiid (illness): Questionable

If Embiid is out, Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Mo Bamba will each likely see additional opportunity.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Al Horford is up for the Start. Luke Kornet also gets a boost.

MEM - Xavier Tillman (knee): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Derrick Rose is expetced to start at the point. Bismack Biyombo and David Roddy also remain in the starting group.

DAL - Tim Hardaway (back): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe), Luka Doncic (personal): OUT

Josh Green and Derrick Jones are in line for more action. Kyrie Irving will also have run of the offense.

SAS - Doug McDermott (illness): Questionable; Victor Wembanyama (hip): OUT

Cedi Osman and Julian Champagnie are up for a boost.

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable; Matt Ryan (calf): Doubtful; Larry Nance (ribs): OUT

Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins will continue to have room to step up.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (heel), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable

Reggie Jackson must step up if Murray is out. Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan would get a boost without Gordon.

PHX - Devin Booker (ankle): OUT; Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon and Jordan Goodwin remain up for more responsibility.

NY - Julius Randle (knee): Questionable

Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes could see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,100) vs. Grizzlies

Irving topped 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 55.5 against the Bucks. Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals on the season and faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Grizzlies, who are significantly shorthanded in the backcourt. He must also step up to carry the offense in the absence of Luka Doncic.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,300) vs. Spurs

Ingram surpassed 33 DK points in the last 12 games, averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists over that stretch, including four outings with more than 45 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against a struggling Spurs team that is giving up the league's sixth-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. The Spurs are also missing elite rim protector Victor Wembanyama.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) vs. 76ers

Tatum is coming off a relatively quiet outing, with 34.8 DK points in his last game. He is averaging 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70. Tatum also finished with more than 50 DK points in two previous encounters with the Sixers this season.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) vs. Nuggets

Durant came back from a two-game absence with a bang, dropping 30 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal for a total of 46.5 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 31.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks on the season and must continue to power the offense while the Suns manage injury trouble. He should also find room to get his rhythm going against the Nuggets, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50.8 percent from the field.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,000) at Mavericks

Despite the Grizzlies' struggles, Jackson continues to provide strong play, averaging 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 35 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,400) at Suns

Jokic has two triple-doubles and two double-doubles among his last four outings, including three games with more than 70 DK points and a high of 81.3. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who are giving up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game. He also may have to carry extra responsibility if Jamal Murray and/or Aaron Gordon are sidelined.

Mid-Range Money

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,800) vs. Wizards

Wagner went over 42 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 outings. Wagner is up for an advantageous matchup against a struggling Wizards squad that is giving up the league's second-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,200) vs. 76ers

Horford topped 35 DK points in each of the last two outings, including a high of 46.8 in the most recent game. He is up for a fourth consecutive start in place of Kristaps Porzingis, after averaging 8.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks through the previous three outings. Horford could also be up for a very favorable matchup if Joel Embiid is sidelined.

Bismack Biyombo, Grizzlies ($5,400) at Mavericks

Biyombo is up for his 12th consecutive start for the injury-riddled Grizzlies, after averaging 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 11 games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,500) vs. Knicks

Trent has gone over 20 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 26 minutes per game this season. He should do well against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,000) vs. Grizzlies

Jones delivered 27 DK points in the last game and is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on the season. With an average of 3.7 three-pointers attempted per game, Jones has a good chance to stand out against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game. He could also be up for more opportunity if Tim Hardaway is out in addition to Maxi Kleber.

