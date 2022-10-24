NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
IND at PHI (-11.5), O/U: 227
TOR at MIA (-3.5), O/U: 217.5
ORL at NYK (-7.5), O/U: 218.5
BOS (-4.5) at CHI, O/U: 223.5
UTA at HOU (-1), O/U: 232.5
SAS at MIN (-10), O/U: 230.5
BKN at MEM (-1.5), O/U: 228
DEN (-3.5) at POR, O/U: 229.5
The 76ers' bigs have an advantage against the Pacers' short-handed frontcourt, but the Pacers have enough skill at the guard and wing positions to keep it a competitive game.
The Nuggets' frontcourt has a size advantage against the Trail Blazers, who face the second of back-to-back games. However, the Trail Blazers have home-court advantage and remain undefeated after three games.
The Magic continue to deal with injuries, which leaves more opportunity for guys like Bol Bol, and for Chuma Okeke to turn in added value.
The Rockets and Grizzlies are hampered by injuries, opening up great value potential in both lineups.
Injuries to Monitor
IND - Daniel Theis (knee), Myles Turner (ankle): OUT
TOR - Chris Boucher (hamstring), Scottie Barnes (ankle): Questionable
Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT
MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Nikola Jovic (suspension), Caleb Martin (suspension): OUT
ORL - Moritz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT
NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): Questionable
HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
DEN - Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT
POR - Trendon Watford (hip): Questionable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Nets
Morant is on a tear, averaging 34.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through three games. He poured in 49 points and totaled 73 DK points in a win over the Rockets on Friday, and he has topped 50 DK in two of the Grizzlies' three games.
James Harden, 76ers ($9,000) vs. Pacers
Despite the 76ers' 0-3 record, Harden has turned in some impressive performances, averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He went over 48 DK points in all three games and there's no reason to think he'll slow down, as he gets plenty of opportunities to fill the stat sheet as a facilitator and go-to scorer.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Bulls
Tatum is coming off a 40-point outing in which he shot 14-of-21 from the field and totaled 59 DK points in a win at Orlando. The Celtics' superstar has topped 47 DK points in all three games and is averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Grizzlies
Durant has been the Nets' best player, averaging 29.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks through two games. He has surpassed 45 DK points in both outings and continues to show that he can change the game at either end of the floor. He has an advantage against a depleted Grizzlies' frontcourt.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,900) at Trail Blazers
Jokic already has two triple-doubles under his belt after three games. He logged 19 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and a block in his last outing, amounting to 66 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against a Trail Blazers team that is playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,500) vs. Pacers
The 76ers' 0-3 record does not reflect Embiid's effort and contribution, as the Philly big man is averaging 27.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He poured in 40 points in the last game but it was still not enough to get the win. Nonetheless, Embiid should be able to continue his monumental output with an advantageous matchup at home against a short-handed Pacers' frontcourt.
Value Picks
Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Magic
Hartenstein has been great off the bench, averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,700) at Rockets
Vanderbilt is coming off his best scoring effort of the season with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the Jazz's win Sunday. He has topped 24 DK points in all three games played.
Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,800) at Grizzlies
O'Neale is up for another start after he impressed in the Nets' first two games by stuffing the stat sheet. He surmounted 24 DK points in his last two outings and has emerged as a key contributor while Joe Harris regains his legs.
Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,600) at Trail Blazers
Brown is averaging 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists after three games. He totaled 20 points in Friday's win over the Warriors and showed he can provide a major offensive boost while also contributing across the board.
Derrick White, Celtics ($4,700) at Bulls
White poured in 27 points and generated 42.5 DK points in the Celtics' last game. He continues to play a key role at both ends of the floor and is averaging 29 minutes per game.