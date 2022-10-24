NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at PHI (-11.5), O/U: 227

TOR at MIA (-3.5), O/U: 217.5

ORL at NYK (-7.5), O/U: 218.5

BOS (-4.5) at CHI, O/U: 223.5

UTA at HOU (-1), O/U: 232.5

SAS at MIN (-10), O/U: 230.5

BKN at MEM (-1.5), O/U: 228

DEN (-3.5) at POR, O/U: 229.5

The 76ers' bigs have an advantage against the Pacers' short-handed frontcourt, but the Pacers have enough skill at the guard and wing positions to keep it a competitive game.

The Nuggets' frontcourt has a size advantage against the Trail Blazers, who face the second of back-to-back games. However, the Trail Blazers have home-court advantage and remain undefeated after three games.

The Magic continue to deal with injuries, which leaves more opportunity for guys like Bol Bol, and for Chuma Okeke to turn in added value.

The Rockets and Grizzlies are hampered by injuries, opening up great value potential in both lineups.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Daniel Theis (knee), Myles Turner (ankle): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (hamstring), Scottie Barnes (ankle): Questionable

Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Nikola Jovic (suspension), Caleb Martin (suspension): OUT

ORL - Moritz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): Questionable

HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

DEN - Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

POR - Trendon Watford (hip): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Nets

Morant is on a tear, averaging 34.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through three games. He poured in 49 points and totaled 73 DK points in a win over the Rockets on Friday, and he has topped 50 DK in two of the Grizzlies' three games.

James Harden, 76ers ($9,000) vs. Pacers

Despite the 76ers' 0-3 record, Harden has turned in some impressive performances, averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He went over 48 DK points in all three games and there's no reason to think he'll slow down, as he gets plenty of opportunities to fill the stat sheet as a facilitator and go-to scorer.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Bulls

Tatum is coming off a 40-point outing in which he shot 14-of-21 from the field and totaled 59 DK points in a win at Orlando. The Celtics' superstar has topped 47 DK points in all three games and is averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,200) at Grizzlies

Durant has been the Nets' best player, averaging 29.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 blocks through two games. He has surpassed 45 DK points in both outings and continues to show that he can change the game at either end of the floor. He has an advantage against a depleted Grizzlies' frontcourt.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,900) at Trail Blazers

Jokic already has two triple-doubles under his belt after three games. He logged 19 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and a block in his last outing, amounting to 66 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against a Trail Blazers team that is playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,500) vs. Pacers

The 76ers' 0-3 record does not reflect Embiid's effort and contribution, as the Philly big man is averaging 27.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He poured in 40 points in the last game but it was still not enough to get the win. Nonetheless, Embiid should be able to continue his monumental output with an advantageous matchup at home against a short-handed Pacers' frontcourt.

Value Picks

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Magic

Hartenstein has been great off the bench, averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,700) at Rockets

Vanderbilt is coming off his best scoring effort of the season with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the Jazz's win Sunday. He has topped 24 DK points in all three games played.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,800) at Grizzlies

O'Neale is up for another start after he impressed in the Nets' first two games by stuffing the stat sheet. He surmounted 24 DK points in his last two outings and has emerged as a key contributor while Joe Harris regains his legs.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

Brown is averaging 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists after three games. He totaled 20 points in Friday's win over the Warriors and showed he can provide a major offensive boost while also contributing across the board.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,700) at Bulls

White poured in 27 points and generated 42.5 DK points in the Celtics' last game. He continues to play a key role at both ends of the floor and is averaging 29 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.