NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 20

Slate Overview

LAL at DEN: The Nuggets lead the series 2-0, after taking care of business at home in Games 1 and 2.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Davis and James have carried a probable tag during the entire postseason and should continue to push through for their team.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($14,700) at Lakers

Despite a slow start in Game 2, Murray went off by scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, for a total of 68 DK points in 43 minutes of action. He also stood out in Game 1, with a total of 54.3 DK points, and he is averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals through 13 outings in the postseason. Murray is likely to continue to thrive against the Lakers, who have not had much success slowing down opposing point guards this season.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($11,100) vs. Nuggets

After totaling 40 DK points in Game 1, Reaves came up with another solid performance in Game 2, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes of action. He is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 14 appearances in the postseason, including nine games with more than 30 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($17,100) vs. Nuggets

James topped his 56.5-DK point performance in Game 1, with 60.3 DK points in Game 2, on a total of 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. He continues to contribute across the stat sheet to help carry the Lakers to their end goal, averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks through 14 postseason games.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($10,500) at Lakers

Gordon has been relatively quiet in the conference finals, averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games. He finished with less than 20 DK points in the last three outings, but he averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks over four meetings with the Lakers during the regular season. He also finished with at least 25 DK points in six of 13 outings so far in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($16,800) vs. Nuggets

Davis surpassed 50 DK points in five of the last six outings, including a high of 69 in Game 1 of the conference finals. He also put up a solid performance in Game 2, with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal, but it was not enough to lift his side to the win. The Lakers need Davis to bring a transcendent effort at home in Game 3 in order negate the high-level play of the Nuggets' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($19,200) at Lakers

Jokic brought another monstrous effort in Game 2, finishing with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, for a total of 70.3 DK points. It marked the seventh consecutive game and the ninth time in 13 outings that he went over 70, as the two-time MVP has excelled throughout the postseason, averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 38.4 minutes per game. He should continue to prosper against the Lakers, while he is single-handedly out-rebounding the Lakers 10-9 on the offensive glass across the last two meetings.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($7,200) vs. Nuggets

After starting in Game 1, Schroder came off the bench in Game 2 and finished with 13 DK points on four points, six rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes of action. He is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists through the playoffs, with a high of 28 DK points in Game 1 of the second round.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($9,900) at Lakers

Brown delivered 27.8 DK points on 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in Game 2. He continues to provide an excellent burst of energy on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals through 13 postseason outings. He is also shooting 50 percent from the field, including 60 percent from long range in the conference finals.

Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($4,800) vs. Nuggets

Walker has seen an increase in playing time since Game 2 of the second round, and he is averaging 19.7 minutes per game over the last seven outings. He notched a high of 25.8 DK points in that stretch, while averaging 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($6,900) vs. Nuggets

Hachimura has a total of 38 points through the first two games of the conference finals, with a high of 27 DK points in Game 2. He has been very efficient offensively in the postseason, shooting an average of 60.7 percent from the field through 14 games.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($4,500) at Lakers

Green continues to see consistent playing time off the bench, averaging 16.5 minutes per game in two meetings with the Lakers, and 19.1 minutes per game through 13 playoff outings. He hasn't gone into the double digits with his DK totals over the last five games, but he notched a high of 16 in Game 3 of the first round.

