NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 23

Slate Overview

CLE at NYK: Knicks lead series 2-1.

SAC at GSW: Kings lead series 2-1.

BOS at ATL: Celtics lead series 2-1.

DEN at MIN: Nuggets lead series 3-0.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Quentin Grimes (shoulder): Out

GSW - Jordan Poole (ankle), Gary Payton (illness): Probable / Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (back): Questionable

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,600) vs. Cavaliers

Brunson is averaging 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals in the series, including a high of 42.8 DK points in Game 2. The Knicks are at home with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead, and Brunson will likely continue to lead the charge. He also has a good opportunity to pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Cavaliers are averaging 17.0 turnovers per game in the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,200) at Knicks

Mitchell topped 40 DK points in all three games of the first round so far, including a high of 66.3 in Game 1. He will likely have to come up with a superstar performance to help the Cavaliers avoid a 3-1 hole, but he has shown plenty of times that he can step up in the playoffs, with a career playoff average of 28.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,600) vs. Nuggets

Edwards exceeded 60 DK points in the last two outings and is averaging 31.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks in the series. Minnesota is facing elimination in Game 4, but he should continue to flourish offensively as the Nuggets are allowing the Timberwolves to shoot 37.2 percent from beyond the arc in the series.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Hawks

Tatum surpassed 54 DK points in the last two games and is averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the series. He will likely have to come up with another major effort in Game 4 to avoid allowing the Hawks to even up the series. Tatum should also have success from deep, as the Hawks are giving up an average of 16.3 three-pointers per game through three matchups.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,600) at Timberwolves

Jokic delivered a masterclass in Game 3, posting 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in 38 minutes of action. He is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the series and should continue to thrive as the Timberwolves are allowing the Nuggets to shoot an average of 52.1 percent from the field in the series.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,800) vs. Kings

Curry put on a show in what was essentially a must-win Game 3, recording 36 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for a total of 56.5 DK points. He is averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the series, and he should continue to get his offense rolling as the Kings are giving up an average of 15.0 three-pointers per game through three matchups.

Value Picks

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers

Quickley has been relatively quiet in the first round, averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists through three games. With Quentin Grimes (shoulder) out, Quickley, who shot an average of 47.3 percent from the field at home throughout the regular season, has a good chance to get back on track in Game 4.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,800) at Nuggets

Alexander-Walker is averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per outing through the series' first three games. He will continue to see significant playing time and could have a breakout performance as the Timberwolves have their backs against the wall at home.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) at Timberwolves

Brown topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the series. He should continue to thrive against the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing bench players during the regular season.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Celtics

Hunter logged a total of 38 DK points in Game 2, and he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the series. He has his hands full on the defensive end versus the Celtics' wings, but he has shown that he can also make an impact offensively and needs to step up in Game 4 at home.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,200) vs. Celtics

Okongwu continues to bring energy off the bench, averaging 5.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in the series. He also averaged 7.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games against the Celtics during the regular season.

