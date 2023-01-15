NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at BKN

Thunder on two-game win streak.

SAC at SAS

Kings on three-game win streak.

ORL at DEN

Nuggets on five-game win streak.

DAL at POR

Trail Blazers 10-8 at home.

PHI at LAL

Lakers on two-game slide.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (illness): Questionable

SAS - Doug McDermott (back): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (finger): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle), Vlatko Cancar (leg): Probable

DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Tim Hardaway (ankle), Christian Wood (ankle), Josh Green (elbow): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

PHI - Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable

Patrick Beverley (illness): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,100) at Spurs

Fox produced 46.8 DK points in the prior meeting with the Spurs and should prosper again, as they give up a league-high 121.5 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.6 percent from the field. Fox is averaging 25.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists across 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55.5.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,600) at Nuggets

Wagner is averaging 22.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals through his last 10 games, with a high of 48.5 DK points. He should continue to shine against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($11,000) vs. 76ers

James recorded 61.5 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 33.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists over the last 10. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers but has to continue to carry the majority of the load for his shorthanded squad.

Ben Simmons, Nets ($5,900) vs. Thunder

Despite his limited point totals, Simmons topped 28 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 44.8. He must step up in the absence of Kevin Durant and should flourish against the Thunder, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and a league-high in rebounds per game to power forwards.

Nic Claxton, Nets ($6,100) vs. Thunder

Claxton has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game. He is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.4 blocks across 10 games, with a high of 42.5 DK points.

Expected Chalk

James Harden, 76ers ($10,100) at Lakers

Harden has five straight double-doubles, including two triple-doubles, and is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 outings. He should continue to thrive against the Lakers, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards. He can also rack up the assists to his big men down low, as the Lakers give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,800) at Nuggets

Wagner is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across four games since returning from a three-game absence. He topped 19 DK points in seven of his last 10 appearances and should find a chance to get his shot going against the Nuggets, who allow centers to shoot an average of 40.4 percent from downtown.

Keegan Murray, Kings ($4,500) at Spurs

Murray tallied at least 20 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 28.5. He should continue to fill the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points and seventh most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,200) vs. Thunder

Warren is coming off a solid performance, with 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting, in 28 minutes of action. He must continue to step up in the absence of Kevin Durant and has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's ninth-most points and second-most free throws per game.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Magic

Brown continues to provide all-around support off the bench, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in the previous five games. He should do well against the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.

Kendrick Nunn, Lakers ($3,700) vs. 76ers

Nunn can be expected to see more playing time as the Lakers remain shorthanded in the backcourt. He is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10 steals over five games, with a high of 33.3 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.