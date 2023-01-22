NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
OKC at DEN
Nuggets on nine-game win streak.
MEM at PHX
Suns 16-7 at home.
BKN at GSW
Warriors 17-5 at home.
LAL at POR
Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
DEN - Jamal Murray (hip), Bones Hyland (finger), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Questionable
PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Deandre Ayton (illness), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable
Devin Booker (groin): OUT
BKN - T.J. Warren (knee): Probable
Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT
POR - Gary Payton (hip): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,100) vs. Lakers
Lillard exceeded 55 DK points in each of the last five outings with a high of 61.8 while averaging 39.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He should continue to succeed against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, including the most points per game to point guards.
Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,900) at Nuggets
Giddey has posted four double-doubles - including one triple-double - in six games, and is averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the last 10 while peaking at 52.8 DK points. He should keep the run going against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($6,300) vs. Nets
Wiggins missed the last game, but is expected to be ready on Sunday. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks, across six games since returning from a month-long absence. He should do well against the Nets, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and who also give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,400) vs. Thunder
Gordon is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 10 games, including three over 40 DK points. He could be up for a greater role on offense if Nikola Jokic remains out. He faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who allow a league-high 47.5 rebounds and the league's second-most free-throw attempts
Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers ($7,000) vs. Lakers
Nurkic is coming off a quieter outing, but is averaging 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across five games, with a high of 43.8 DK points. He should have an opportunity to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to centers.
Expected Chalk
Kyrie Irving, Nets ($10,000) at Warriors
Irving generated 83.8 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 27.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 10 appearances. He must continue to carry a bigger load in the absence of Kevin Durant and should shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws and fifth-most points per game.
Value Picks
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,100) at Suns
Jones continues to provide excellent support off the bench, averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals through 10 games. He should do well against the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from long range.
Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Thunder
Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games, with a high of 35.5 DK points. He could be up for extra playing time if Jamal Murray or Bones Hyland are sidelined and faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds.
Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,700) at Suns
Brooks finished with more than 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games and a peak of 31.8. He continues to play a critical role for the Grizzlies on the defensive end and is primed to do well against the shorthanded Suns.
Troy Brown, Lakers ($3,800) at Trail Blazers
Brown is averaging 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across five games, with a high of 23 DK points. He should find an opportunity to get his shot to fall against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field, including 36.0 percent from deep.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Suns
Clarke is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals in four games since returning from a 10-day absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50.9 percent from the field.