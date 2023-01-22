NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at DEN

Nuggets on nine-game win streak.

MEM at PHX

Suns 16-7 at home.

BKN at GSW

Warriors 17-5 at home.

LAL at POR

Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (hip), Bones Hyland (finger), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Questionable

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Deandre Ayton (illness), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable

Devin Booker (groin): OUT

BKN - T.J. Warren (knee): Probable

Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (hip): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,100) vs. Lakers

Lillard exceeded 55 DK points in each of the last five outings with a high of 61.8 while averaging 39.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He should continue to succeed against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, including the most points per game to point guards.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,900) at Nuggets

Giddey has posted four double-doubles - including one triple-double - in six games, and is averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the last 10 while peaking at 52.8 DK points. He should keep the run going against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($6,300) vs. Nets

Wiggins missed the last game, but is expected to be ready on Sunday. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks, across six games since returning from a month-long absence. He should do well against the Nets, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and who also give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,400) vs. Thunder

Gordon is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 10 games, including three over 40 DK points. He could be up for a greater role on offense if Nikola Jokic remains out. He faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who allow a league-high 47.5 rebounds and the league's second-most free-throw attempts

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers ($7,000) vs. Lakers

Nurkic is coming off a quieter outing, but is averaging 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across five games, with a high of 43.8 DK points. He should have an opportunity to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Kyrie Irving, Nets ($10,000) at Warriors

Irving generated 83.8 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 27.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 10 appearances. He must continue to carry a bigger load in the absence of Kevin Durant and should shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws and fifth-most points per game.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,100) at Suns

Jones continues to provide excellent support off the bench, averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals through 10 games. He should do well against the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from long range.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Thunder

Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games, with a high of 35.5 DK points. He could be up for extra playing time if Jamal Murray or Bones Hyland are sidelined and faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,700) at Suns

Brooks finished with more than 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games and a peak of 31.8. He continues to play a critical role for the Grizzlies on the defensive end and is primed to do well against the shorthanded Suns.

Troy Brown, Lakers ($3,800) at Trail Blazers

Brown is averaging 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across five games, with a high of 23 DK points. He should find an opportunity to get his shot to fall against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field, including 36.0 percent from deep.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Suns

Clarke is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals in four games since returning from a 10-day absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50.9 percent from the field.

