NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at DEN: Denver leads the Finals 1-0 after an 11-point home win in Game 1. The Nuggets are now 3-0 against the Heat including their regular-season series.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Cody Zeller (foot): Probable / Caleb Martin (illness): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($16,800) vs. Heat

Murray put on a stellar performance in Game 1 with 26 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal for a total of 51.5 DK points in 44 minutes of action. He has been a force throughout the playoffs, averaging 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 16 appearances. Murray surpassed 50 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with over 60.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($10,800) at Nuggets

Averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 19 outings in the playoffs, Martin finished with just 12.5 DK points in Game 1 of the Finals. He is listed as questionable for Game 2 due to an illness, but if he is able to go, he should likely come out with a better effort and continue to provide an impact across the stat sheet. If Martin is out, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson are all in line for a boost.

Forwards/Centers

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Heat

Porter logged a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, an assist and two blocks for a total of 38.3 DK points in Game 1. He is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 16 outings in the postseason. Porter has recorded at least 30 DK points nine times, including four outings with over 40.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($19,200) at Nuggets

Butler came up with just 13 points in Game 1 of the Finals and finished with 36.3 DK points, his lowest postseason mark. He's recorded at least 50 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, including a high of 63.3. The Heat star needs to get back on track and bring a top-tier effort as he has done throughout their playoff run if the squad is to have any chance of overcoming the multi-faceted Nuggets.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,200) at Nuggets

Adebayo led the Heat with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for a total of 50.8 DK points in Game 1. It marked the third time he went over 50 DK points in the postseason, and he's averaging 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks through 19 outings. He will have to bring another major effort in Game 2 and has a good chance to take the spotlight again, as the Heat look to put pressure on the Nuggets' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($22,200) vs. Heat

Jokic kept up his dominant play in Game 1 of the Finals with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, a steal and a block, totaling 68.5 DK points in 40 minutes of action. It marked the 11th time in 16 games this postseason that the two-time MVP went over 65 DK points, and he's averaging 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during that stretch.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($8,100) at Nuggets

Vincent delivered a strong effort in Game 1 with 19 points, two rebounds, five assists and a block for a total of 33 DK points. He is averaging 13.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the playoffs while shooting an impressive 89.3 percent from the foul line.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($8,400) vs. Heat

Brown was a major X-factor in Game 1, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal for a total of 20.8 DK points in 21 minutes of action. Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals through the playoffs, including 13 games with more than 20 DK points and a high of 35.3.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($8,700) vs. Heat

Caldwell-Pope delivered 12.8 DK points with seven points, three rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes of action in Game 1. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, including 40.8 percent from long range in the postseason, and has surpassed 20 DK points in eight of 16 outings.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($9,600) vs. Heat

Gordon continues to provide an excellent supporting effort, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the postseason. He finished with 27 DK points in Game 1 of the Finals and totaled at least 25 DK points in eight of 16 outings, including a high of 42.5 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($3,300) vs. Heat

Green continues to see consistent opportunity as a backup in the frontcourt. He picked up 11 minutes of action in Game 1 and finished with 5.2 DK points while going 2-for-3 from the field. He is averaging 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game this postseason and remains a reliable part of the Nuggets' bench rotation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.