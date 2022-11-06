NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
CLE at LAL, O/U:
CHI at TOR, O/U:
WAS at MEM, O/U:
UTA at LAC, O/U:
Injuries to Monitor
CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable
Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle): OUT
LAL - Wenyen Gabriel (illness), LeBron James (foot): Probable
Anthony Davis (back): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT
CHI - Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT
TOR - Fred VanVleet (back), Pascal Siakam (groin), Khem Birch (knee): Questionable
WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): Questionable
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness), Luke Kennard (chest): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,100) vs. Bulls
Barnes averages 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He logged 44 DK points in the last outing while topping 40 for the second time in three. With VanVleet and Siakam both questionable, Barnes could be up for more of a leading role.
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,800) vs. Wizards
Bane is off to a great start by averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He exceeded 45 DK points in four straight before totaling 29.5 in his last appearance. He should be able to thrive against the Wizards perimeter defense as they're allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 41.3 percent from long range.
Forwards/Centers
Paul George, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Jazz
As Kawhi Leonard remains out, George must continue to lead the way on both ends of the floor. He averages 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals and has surpassed 40 DK points in the last three games, including a high of 75.3.
Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($6,900) at Grizzlies
Kuzma faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies as they average 117.2 points against while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.2 percent from the field. He's posted 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and has gone over 25 DK points in six of nine outings.
Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($5,700) at Clippers
Olynyk provides solid effort on offense and defense as a big part of the Jazz's early success. He averages 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals and has topped 20 DK points in seven of 10 games.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Wizards
Morant averages 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists and is coming off one of his quieter outings where he finished with a season-low 33 DK points. He should be able to bounce back against a Wizards side giving up an average of 113.2 points while allowing opponents to go 46.5 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Goran Dragic, Bulls ($3,400) at Raptors
Dragic averages 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 18 minutes per game. He should be up for added responsibility as the Bulls deal with backcourt injuries.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,700) at Clippers
Sexton went over 20 DK points in the last four games, including three over 25. He gives the Jazz a boost off the bench and can also pick up key minutes in crunch time.
Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Jazz
Powell is coming off a strong effort where he totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench. It marked the third time in the last five he went over 25 DK.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Bulls
Boucher has exceeded 30 DK points in the last two outings. He notched double-digits in five of six and provides the Raptors formidable effort. He should do well against the Bulls as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from deep.
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Bulls
Achiuwa averages 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23 minutes and has topped 24 DK points in the last two games with a season-high of 44. He could be counted upon for more action with both Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch listed as questionable.