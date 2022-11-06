NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at LAL, O/U:

CHI at TOR, O/U:

WAS at MEM, O/U:

UTA at LAC, O/U:

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable

Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle): OUT

LAL - Wenyen Gabriel (illness), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Anthony Davis (back): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

CHI - Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT

TOR - Fred VanVleet (back), Pascal Siakam (groin), Khem Birch (knee): Questionable

WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): Questionable

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness), Luke Kennard (chest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,100) vs. Bulls

Barnes averages 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He logged 44 DK points in the last outing while topping 40 for the second time in three. With VanVleet and Siakam both questionable, Barnes could be up for more of a leading role.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,800) vs. Wizards

Bane is off to a great start by averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He exceeded 45 DK points in four straight before totaling 29.5 in his last appearance. He should be able to thrive against the Wizards perimeter defense as they're allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 41.3 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Jazz

As Kawhi Leonard remains out, George must continue to lead the way on both ends of the floor. He averages 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals and has surpassed 40 DK points in the last three games, including a high of 75.3.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($6,900) at Grizzlies

Kuzma faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies as they average 117.2 points against while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.2 percent from the field. He's posted 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and has gone over 25 DK points in six of nine outings.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($5,700) at Clippers

Olynyk provides solid effort on offense and defense as a big part of the Jazz's early success. He averages 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals and has topped 20 DK points in seven of 10 games.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Wizards

Morant averages 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists and is coming off one of his quieter outings where he finished with a season-low 33 DK points. He should be able to bounce back against a Wizards side giving up an average of 113.2 points while allowing opponents to go 46.5 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Goran Dragic, Bulls ($3,400) at Raptors

Dragic averages 9.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 18 minutes per game. He should be up for added responsibility as the Bulls deal with backcourt injuries.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,700) at Clippers

Sexton went over 20 DK points in the last four games, including three over 25. He gives the Jazz a boost off the bench and can also pick up key minutes in crunch time.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Powell is coming off a strong effort where he totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench. It marked the third time in the last five he went over 25 DK.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Bulls

Boucher has exceeded 30 DK points in the last two outings. He notched double-digits in five of six and provides the Raptors formidable effort. He should do well against the Bulls as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from deep.

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Bulls

Achiuwa averages 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23 minutes and has topped 24 DK points in the last two games with a season-high of 44. He could be counted upon for more action with both Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch listed as questionable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.