NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 23

Slate Overview
POR at LAL (-3.5), O/U: 224
CHA at ATL (-10.5), O/U: 228
UTA at NOP (-7.5), O/U: 230
WAS at CLE (-3.5), O/U: 216.5
MIN (-8) at OKC, O/U: 225.5
SAC at GSW (-9.5), O/U: 231
PHX at LAC (-2), O/U: 219
The Timberwolves' bigs will have a significant size advantage against the Thunder frontcourt, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back. With Kyle Anderson sidelined, there will be added value opportunities from Minnesota's bench.
The Wizards take on the Cavs, who are playing on the second of consecutive days while dealing with a couple of injuries in the backcourt. Look for Washington to excel and the Cavs' guards to pick up added usage.
Injuries to Monitor
POR - Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist), Trendon Watford (hip): OUT
LAL - Troy Brown (back), Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (foot): Probable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): OUT
NOP - Jaxson Hayes (elbow): Questionable
Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
WAS - Vernon Carey (concussion): Questionable
Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT
CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle): Questionable
Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): OUT
OKC - Jalen Williams (eye): OUT
GSW - Patrick Baldwin (thumb): Probable
Andre Iguodala (hip): Questionable
PHX - Landry Shamet (hip): Probable
Cameron Johnson (hip): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (rest), John Wall (rest): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,900) vs. Kings
Curry and the Warriors take on the Kings, who are playing for a second straight night after dropping to 0-2. He topped 30 points in each of the Warriors' two games so far while amassing 61 DK points in the first outing. Curry averaged 25.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting in three matchups against Sacramento last season.
Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,300) at Cavaliers
Beal gets a favorable matchup against the Cavs, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also on the second night of a back-to-back. Beal is off to a strong start going over 34 DK points in each of the last two.
Forwards/Centers
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($6,700) vs. Kings
Wiggins has been impressive to start notching 46.5 DK points in the last outing with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. He should be up for another productive night by continuing to impact across the stat sheet.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,800), vs. Jazz
Williamson generated 47.8 DK points in the Pelicans' season-opener and followed that up with another solid performance to help his squad to a 2-0 start. He'll have an advantage against the Jazz frontcourt and is likely to come up big at home.
Deandre Ayton, Suns ($6,500) at Clippers
Ayton topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games, including a 26-point display in the Suns' last game. He should do well against the Clippers' frontcourt, who will be playing for a second straight day.
Expected Chalk
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Thunder
Gobert dazzled in the Timberwolves' season-opener with 23 points and 16 rebounds against the Thunder. He has another chance to take full advantage of OKC's smaller and less experienced frontcourt, who also face the second night of a back-to-back. The big man went over 40 DK points in each of the last two games and there's no reason he'll ease up.
Value Picks
Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,100) at Cavaliers
Wright exceeded 20 DK points in each of the last two matchup. He's also logging more than 20 minutes per game off the bench and should find an advantage against the Cavs' second unit.
Will Barton, Wizards ($4,500) Cavaliers
Barton has been solid off the bench by going over 15 DK points in the last two games.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,400) vs. Jazz
Jones continues to impact across the board and offers many ways to rack up DK points. He's averaging 30 minutes through two outings and topped 15 DK points in both.
JaMychal Green, Warriors ($4,100) vs. Kings
Green exceeded 15 DK points in both games and provides solid energy off the bench while already fitting well in the system. He faces a favorable matchup at home against the Kings, who are on the second of a back-to-back.
James Wiseman, Warriors ($4,500) vs. Kings
Wiseman picked up 18 DK points in each of the last two matchups and is receiving consistent minutes off the bench.