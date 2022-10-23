NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at LAL (-3.5), O/U: 224

CHA at ATL (-10.5), O/U: 228

UTA at NOP (-7.5), O/U: 230

WAS at CLE (-3.5), O/U: 216.5

MIN (-8) at OKC, O/U: 225.5

SAC at GSW (-9.5), O/U: 231

PHX at LAC (-2), O/U: 219

The Timberwolves' bigs will have a significant size advantage against the Thunder frontcourt, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back. With Kyle Anderson sidelined, there will be added value opportunities from Minnesota's bench.

The Wizards take on the Cavs, who are playing on the second of consecutive days while dealing with a couple of injuries in the backcourt. Look for Washington to excel and the Cavs' guards to pick up added usage.

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist), Trendon Watford (hip): OUT

LAL - Troy Brown (back), Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jaxson Hayes (elbow): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

WAS - Vernon Carey (concussion): Questionable

Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle): Questionable

Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): OUT

OKC - Jalen Williams (eye): OUT

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (thumb): Probable

Andre Iguodala (hip): Questionable

PHX - Landry Shamet (hip): Probable

Cameron Johnson (hip): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (rest), John Wall (rest): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,900) vs. Kings

Curry and the Warriors take on the Kings, who are playing for a second straight night after dropping to 0-2. He topped 30 points in each of the Warriors' two games so far while amassing 61 DK points in the first outing. Curry averaged 25.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting in three matchups against Sacramento last season.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,300) at Cavaliers

Beal gets a favorable matchup against the Cavs, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also on the second night of a back-to-back. Beal is off to a strong start going over 34 DK points in each of the last two.

Forwards/Centers

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($6,700) vs. Kings

Wiggins has been impressive to start notching 46.5 DK points in the last outing with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. He should be up for another productive night by continuing to impact across the stat sheet.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,800), vs. Jazz

Williamson generated 47.8 DK points in the Pelicans' season-opener and followed that up with another solid performance to help his squad to a 2-0 start. He'll have an advantage against the Jazz frontcourt and is likely to come up big at home.

Deandre Ayton, Suns ($6,500) at Clippers

Ayton topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games, including a 26-point display in the Suns' last game. He should do well against the Clippers' frontcourt, who will be playing for a second straight day.

Expected Chalk

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Thunder

Gobert dazzled in the Timberwolves' season-opener with 23 points and 16 rebounds against the Thunder. He has another chance to take full advantage of OKC's smaller and less experienced frontcourt, who also face the second night of a back-to-back. The big man went over 40 DK points in each of the last two games and there's no reason he'll ease up.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,100) at Cavaliers

Wright exceeded 20 DK points in each of the last two matchup. He's also logging more than 20 minutes per game off the bench and should find an advantage against the Cavs' second unit.

Will Barton, Wizards ($4,500) Cavaliers

Barton has been solid off the bench by going over 15 DK points in the last two games.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,400) vs. Jazz

Jones continues to impact across the board and offers many ways to rack up DK points. He's averaging 30 minutes through two outings and topped 15 DK points in both.

JaMychal Green, Warriors ($4,100) vs. Kings

Green exceeded 15 DK points in both games and provides solid energy off the bench while already fitting well in the system. He faces a favorable matchup at home against the Kings, who are on the second of a back-to-back.

James Wiseman, Warriors ($4,500) vs. Kings

Wiseman picked up 18 DK points in each of the last two matchups and is receiving consistent minutes off the bench.

