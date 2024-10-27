NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at BKN: The Bucks swept their three-game series over the Nets last season.

NOP at POR: The Pelicans swept their three-game season series over the Trail Blazers last season and have won nine of their last 10 games over them in total.

ATL at OKC: These teams split their two matchups last season, but the Hawks have won five of their last seven games overall against the Thunder.

LAC at GSW: The Clippers won their last three games over the Warriors, but all four matchups last year were decided by single-digit margins.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella/B2B): Probable. Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (Hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee), Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Hawks

SGA was one of the league leaders with nearly 60 DraftKings points per game last season, and he kicked off his year with 59 DK points in the opener. That should be a regular thing as we advance, especially against a team like Atlanta. The Hawks ranked 27th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed last year, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring at least 51 fantasy points in four straight matchups with ATL.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,300) at Warriors

We knew Harden would run the show in LA with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, but seeing him return to Houston Harden is fantastic. The former MVP has posted a usage rate north of 40 percent through two games, scoring 57 DraftKings points in both of those. There are not many players being asked to do as much as this guy, and we love that he has 50 and 71 DK points in his two most recent meetings with the Warriors.

Forwards/Centers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) at Nets

The Greek Freak has always been one of the best assets in DFS, scoring 55 and 59 DK points in the first two games of the year. That's what we've become accustomed to for this former MVP, establishing a 40-point floor while averaging nearly 60 DK points per game over the last five years. The only genuine concern is that this could be a blowout against the worst team in the NBA, but Giannis has at least 52 fantasy points in 14 of his last 15 matchups with the Nets.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,900) at Trail Blazers

With Dejounte Murray out for the next 4-6 weeks, Ingram should re-establish himself as one of the primary playmakers for the Pelicans. That's what we've seen over recent years, and it's led to BI scoring 44 and 52 DK points in the first two games of the year. We saw this guy flirt with a 40-point average throughout most of last season, and we certainly don't mind that he faces this terrible Trail Blazers defense. Portland was 23rd in defensive efficiency last year, with Ingram scoring at least 37 DK points in their last four matchups en route to a 46-point average.

Expected Chalk

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,400) at Trail Blazers

We love McCollum for all the same reasons as Ingram. Murray's absence is more valuable for CJ because he will be the primary ball-handler in his absence. That's led to McCollum scoring at least 39 fantasy points in the first two games of the season. You can't ask for more from a guy barely cracking $7K, and you know he'll be motivated against his former team. CJ collected 46 and 51 DK points in his two most recent matchups with the team that drafted him.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($5,100) at Thunder

Why is Daniels still just $5,100? He was one of the key pieces in that Dejounte Murray trade, and Atlanta stuck him right into their starting lineup. This defensive stud has thrived in this newfound role, scoring 34 and 37 DK points in his first two games with the Hawks. All you need is 25-30 fantasy points for Daniels to be a good value, and this kid is only scratching the surface of what he could become.

Mid-Range Money

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($6,200) vs. Pelicans

Grant is far from a compelling option, but he's too cheap at just $6,200. The simple fact is that Grant is Portland's best player right now and will be the focal point of their offense. That was on full display when he took 23 shots and played 40 minutes in their most recent outing. That monstrous role led Grant to score 53 DraftKings points and posted that gem against the same team he faces here! JG also has at least 35 DK points in four of his last five meetings with the Pels.

Value Picks

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets ($4,000) vs. Bucks

DFS is not a sexy DFS option, but he needs to be $1,000 more. This Nets roster might be the worst in the NBA, but it should guarantee Finney-Smith 30-35 minutes and double-digit shots in every game. That alone makes him a fantastic value at just $4K, with Finney-Smith scoring 26 DK points in the first two games of the year. All you need is 20-25 fantasy points for DFS to be a solid value at this dirt-cheap price and that might be his floor with how poor this Nets roster looks.

Taurean Prince, Bucks ($3,700) at Nets

We weren't sure who would start for Khris Middleton at the beginning of the season, but they've chosen to lean on a veteran like Prince. The forward has been fantastic filling in, scoring 27 and 29 DK points in the first two games of the year. Those stellar stat lines are no surprise since Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are swallowing up so much attention. Prince should continue to provide value above $4K if he continues to play 30 minutes a night, especially against the worst team in the NBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.