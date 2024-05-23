NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at BOS: Celtics lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,600) at Celtics

Haliburton delivered a top-notch effort with 25 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block in Game 1 versus the Celtics. He is averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals through the postseason, surpassing 50 DK points on four occasions, including in the last outing. He also put together a solid string of performances against the Celtics during the regular season and must continue to forge a way ahead for his squad.

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Pacers

White continues to stand out as a major part of the Celtics' postseason success, including a strong effort to kick off the conference finals with 15 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block for a total of 42.5 DK points. It marked the seventh time in 11 appearances during the current playoff run that he scored at least 15 points, while his nine assists in the win marked a personal playoff high for this season. White should continue to shine against the Pacers, who gave up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Pacers

Brown came up as the hero in the Celtics' Game 1 win, as he finished with 49.3 DK points on 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, including a couple of clutch plays down the stretch in regulation and overtime. He must look to pick up where he left off, as the Celtics need to produce a lot of scoring to keep up with the high-octane Pacers. The Pacers also gave up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards this season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,000) at Celtics

Siakam reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in the last six games, as he racked up 52 DK points in the hard-fought Game 1 loss. He is averaging 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals through 14 appearances this postseason, but last game marked the first time he surpassed 50 DK points since Game 2 of the first round. Siakam will likely continue to shine against the Celtics, as he poses a unique matchup that falls somewhat between the defensive capabilities of the Celtics' forwards and centers.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($8,000) at Celtics

Turner came up huge with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, totaling 46.5 DK points in Game 1. It marked his third-most productive outing of the postseason, and his best since Game 4 of the first round. He should continue to find success against the Celtics' shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,600) vs. Pacers

Tatum exceeded 60 DK points for the fourth consecutive game, as he delivered a whopping 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Celtics to the home win in Game 1. Tatum is averaging 25.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals through 11 appearances this postseason, including three games with more than 30 points, all of which came within the last four outings. He is likely to keep up the dominant play against the Pacers, whose success relies more on their offense, than their defense. Tatum also averaged a 30-point double-double through four meetings with the Pacers this season.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,400) at Celtics

Nembhard is delivering above his regular season averages by producing an average of 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 14 postseason games. He has been a key factor in the Pacers' postseason success thanks to his hustle, timely shots and playmaking, and he should continue to stuff the stat sheet as a central figure in their offensive outlook.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,200) at Celtics

Nesmith went over 20 DK points in all but four of the Pacers' 14 appearances this postseason, including two games with more than 30 DK points in the first round. He must continue to provide an all-around effort and rise to the best of his abilities on the defensive end to help contain the Celtics' talented wing scorers. His hard-nosed play style helps ensure that he will pad his stats with steals, boards and second-chance buckets.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,600) vs. Pacers

Horford is looking at his eighth consecutive start in place of Kristaps Porzingis. He is averaging 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last seven games, including a 22-point, 15-rebound effort to close out the last round and a 31.5 DK-point performance in Game 1 against the Pacers. He should find continued success against the Pacers, who gave up the league's second-most points in the paint during the regular season.

Value Picks

Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($2,800) at Celtics

After averaging 14.3 minutes per game during the regular season, the rookie is proving himself a reliable part of the Pacers' rotation this postseason, where he is averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. He is likely to continue to see a fair amount of playing time, and his ability to play within the system helps him rack up quick stats with open shots and opportunistic rebounds and assists.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,800) at Celtics

Toppin continues to offer a great boost off the bench, averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 14 games this postseason. He finished with 24 DK points in Game 1 versus the Celtics, which marked the eighth time he reached at least 20 in the current playoff run. He has the opportunity to help carve out and make the most of an advantageous matchup against the Celtics' shorthanded frontcourt.

