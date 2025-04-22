NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Pacers lead series 1-0

MEM at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

MIN at LAL: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Damian Lillard: set to return after month-long absence

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($10,800) vs. Timberwolves

Despite the loss in Game 1, Doncic shined as the only real bright spot for his club, delivering 37 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals for a total of 52.5 DK points. He is likely to continue to bring the heat, as he averaged 28.2 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting this season. He also benefits from a significant matchup advantage lined up across from Mike Conley.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) at Lakers

Edwards amassed 49.0 DK points in the Game 1 win, as he racked up 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 35 minutes of action. He should get his offense going once again, as the Lakers gave up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,100) vs. Grizzlies

Williams came up large with 42.3 DK points from 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in the Thunder's blowout of the Grizzlies in Game 1. He should continue to pad his DK total with his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball, and he faces a favorable matchup as the Grizzlies gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards this season.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,300) vs. Timberwolves

James turned in 38.3 DK points with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in the Game 1 loss. Although the performance was relatively subpar by his own standards, James will likely come back with a better effort in Game 2, as he averaged 24.4 points per game through the regular season. The Grizzlies also gave up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,000) vs. Grizzlies

Holmgren produced 43.5 DK points with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks in Game 1. He should continue to thrive at the power forward position, flanked by the two imposing defensive presences of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, who are likely to put him in position to accumulate a couple of help-side blocks. The Grizzlies also gave up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,300) at Pacers

Despite the loss in Game 1, Antetokounmpo dominated the stat sheet with 36 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks. He is more than likely to keep up the incredible play, as he averaged 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through four meetings with the Pacers this season. The Pacers also gave up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Mid-Range Money

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($6,900) vs. Bucks

Despite being lined up across from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Siakam led his side to the Game 1 win with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for a total of 41.8 DK points. He must continue to lead the charge, as he is a key veteran leader for his squad and their most playoff-hardened player. He also averaged 24.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across three encounters with the Bucks this season.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($6,700) at Lakers

Randle mustered 28.3 DK points with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 1. He has a tough assignment matched up across from LeBron James, but he also benefits from the fact that the Lakers are relatively thin in the frontcourt. He should pad his stats at the foul line, where the Lakers gave up the league's third-most free throws to opposing power forwards this season.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,100) vs. Bucks

Turner came up large with 40.3 DK points on 19 points, including 4-for-6 from long range, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and four blocks in Game 1. He should prosper once again from three-point range, as the Bucks gave up the league's third-most threes per game to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Bucks

McConnell continues to play a significant role for his team, providing reliable point-guard play and hustle off the bench. He amassed 20.5 DK points with 11 points, two rebounds and five assists in just 15 minutes of action in Game 1, and he will likely get the call to help steady the tide again in Game 2.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Lakers

DiVincenzo topped 20 DK points for a third consecutive game, as he delivered 25.3 DK points with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Game 1. He averaged 25.9 minutes per game this season and should continue to see a significant role off the bench.

