NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18

Slate Overview

ATL at CHA: Hawks on two-game slide; Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games

BKN at BOS: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

MIL at GSW: Bucks 6-4 in last 10 games; Warriors 21-14 at home

CLE at LAC: Cavs 9-1 in last 10 games; Clippers 23-10 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Clint Capela (personal), Caris LeVert (knee), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (wrist): Questionable; Miles Bridges (rest), Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable; Jaylen Brown (back): OUT

GSW - Quinten Post (ankle), Brandin Podziemski (back): Questionable; Stephen Curry (rest): OUT

CLE - Evan Mobley (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($10,300) vs. Cavaliers

Harden is rolling lately, including a 31-point, 10-rebound and seven-assist effort in the most recent outing. He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including a 50-point performance and seven games with at least 50 DK points. He should keep up the production against the Cavaliers, who, despite their solid defensive profile, give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) at Hornets

Young topped 50 DK points in five of his last six appearances, while averaging 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists over that span, including a 62.8 DK-point display in his previous encounter with the Hornets. He is likely to shine again, as the Hornets give up the league's fifth-most free throws to opposing point guards and are dealing with injuries in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($7,900) vs. Bucks

Butler continues to show a growing level of comfort with his new squad, averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 52.5. He should produce well against the Bucks, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and eighth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards. He will also have to look to step up as a more dedicated scorer with Stephen Curry sidelined.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Cavaliers

Leonard topped 40 DK points in four of his last five appearances while averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but he should be able to take advantage of his positional matchup thanks to his mobility advantage over Evan Mobley, and his ability to score from the outside.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($8,100) vs. Hawks

Williams racked up 52.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 17.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over four outings since returning from a two-game absence. He should prosper against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Warriors

Antetokounmpo is a stat-stuffing machine, averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to keep up the dominant play against the Warriors, who are dealing with a few injuries, and who give up the league's ninth-most points and eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,300) vs. Nets

White is expected back in action after missing the last game. He is averaging 19.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over his previous 10 outings, including two with over 50 DK points. He should also prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage, as he will also have to step up as a scorer in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($5,800) vs. Nets

Pritchard continues to shine out of his bench role, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including four with over 30 DK points and a high of 69.5. He is likely to handle extra responsibility for his shorthanded squad and has a good chance to flourish against the Nets' lackluster defense.

Value Picks

Josh Green, Hornets ($3,900) vs. Hawks

Green is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games, including two with more than 35 DK points. He has a great chance to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards, and he has the opportunity to step up while his squad is shorthanded at the forward positions.

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,400) at Hornets

Risacher is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and a high of 39.8. He had a good chance to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game and are shorthanded at forward.

Jusuf Nurkic, Hornets ($3,300) vs. Hawks

Nurkic has not been overly impressive with the Hornets, but he is averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including four games with over 30 DK points and a high of 43.3. He also has a great opportunity to thrive against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at center and give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

