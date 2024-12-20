NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a Friday slate much closer to what's usually on a Thursday with only three matchups and a condensed player pool that won't be significantly affected by injuries.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 12/20 @11:00 a.m. EST:

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 12/20 @11:00 a.m. EST:

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (-11) (O/U: 215.5)

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers (-9) (O/U: 220.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-1) at Miami Heat (O/U: 217.0)

We do have two big favorites on the night, essentially directing our DFS attention to the Thunder-Heat showdown that could certainly live up to expectations. The Bucks-Cavs' line is heavily affected by Damian Lillard's confirmed absence, as is the lower projected total.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Injury Situations to Monitor

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

In Lillard's absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo should see a bump in his already massive usage rate and enjoy more ball-handling opportunities while AJ Green is likely to start at point guard.

Joel Embiid, PHI (face): QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid sits out again, Andre Drummond is likely to draw another start at center while Tyrese Maxey and Paul George would see even more usage than usual.

Other notable injuries:

Brandon Miller, CHA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus, CLE (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (illness): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,100), Joel Embiid ($10,400) and LaMelo Ball ($10,200).

Giannis is already highly appealing even at his salary due to his ceiling, but he'll be in even better position Friday due to Lillard being out - a scenario where the big man boasts a 36.2 percent usage rate.

SGA - like the rest of his teammates - underachieved in the NBA Cup Final, though he bounced back with 62.8 FD points against the Magic on Thursday to mark his third straight 60-plus performance.

Embiid is probably on the wrong side of questionable to play on Friday. But if available, he carries a ceiling north of 50 FD any time he's on the floor with a normal amount of minutes.

Ball will face an more favorable situation than usual if Brandon Miller can't go for a second straight game, with the former posting 69.3 FD without his backcourt mate Thursday on the strength of a 34-point, 13-assist double-double.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,100)

Maxey went off for 61.5 FD against these same Hornets on Monday without Embiid, and the same circumstances may apply again on Friday.

Paul George, PHI ($8,800)

George also benefited from Embiid's absence with a season-best 33 points and 56 FD, which should help keep him very popular at his salary.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($8,200)

Butler went off for 87.8 FD across 44 minutes against the Pistons in Monday's OT win with a 35-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, and that alone should make him extremely popular on such a small slate.

Key Values

Kelly Oubre, PHI vs. CHA ($6,300)

Though Tyrese Maxey and Paul George would project as the biggest beneficiaries should Embiid be out, Oubre is also someone in line to outperform salary and could do so regardless of the big man's availability. The veteran wing has scored in double-digits in each of the last 10 games while averaging 13.3 points (on 52.0 percent shooting), 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals across 34.4 minutes. That's led to an average of 31.1 FD during that span, with Oubre exceeding 31 FD seven times. He just topped out at 40.8 against the Hornets on Monday, and could easily be capable of an Friday encore.

Brook Lopez, MIL at CLE ($5,300)

Lopez should see a boost in opportunities with Damian Lillard out of action Friday as he tends to become more offensively involved whenever a key fellow first-unit member is out. He bounced back with 26.1 FD against the Hawks last Saturday after a string of middling offensive performances and is averaging 40.8 FD per 36 minutes with Lillard off the floor this season. The Cavs present a tough matchup for centers on paper, yet Lopez notably registered 37.2 FD in 36 minutes earlier this month against Cleveland with Giannis unavailable.

Cody Martin, CHA at PHI ($5,100)

Martin may be without Brandon Miller for a second consecutive game and he already averages 30.8 FD per 36 minutes when not sharing the floor with his teammate this season. He currently sports career-highs in points (8.7), rebounds (4.7) and made threes (1.2) while also boosting his overall shooting to 44.5 percent after only 38.2 the previous two seasons. Martin's flashed some nice upside for his salary by already scoring at least 24.7 FD 12 times. And if he enjoys an expanded role on Friday, he could certainly deliver a strong return on investment.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nick Richards, CHA at PHI ($5,600)

