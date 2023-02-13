NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

There's a massive 11-game slate on tap for Monday that tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST. We'll hammer out our endorsements for FanDuel's player pool below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We have several games with projected totals of 230 and above tonight, but the Lakers-Trail Blazers matchup is the most appealing spot. I would look beyond our endorsements and hunt for value in this game. Conversely, I'm really not excited about the Heat's slow pace against the Nuggets, and we barely paid attention to these rosters.

You'll want to keep an eye on your rosters before game lock, because an odd scratch or two always seems to crop up as we get closer to the All-Star break. We have no definitive news in that department, but it's a yearly occurrence that you need to watch out for.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

SAS Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

Devonte' Graham ($5,200) should step in right away and make an impact with his new team in light of Jones' absence.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Myles Turner (back) - QUESTIONABLE

T.J. McConnell ($5,000) and Isaiah Jackson ($4,000) would be two budget pivots for Haliburton and Turner, respectively.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

If there was ever an opportunity for an Embiid injury tag to hold up, it would be Monday against the lowly Rockets. If he's out, look to Montrezl Harrell ($4,000) in his place.

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL John Collins (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Could Monday be the Atlanta debut for Saddiq Bey ($6,400)? The Warriors have accepted the Payton trade, but it's unclear if that allows Bey to get on the court immediately. The situation is worth monitoring, so keep an eye on these three players. De'Andre Hunter ($5,100) would have a larger role if either player is out.

DEN Jamal Murray (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

I'm higher on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($5,300) over Bruce Brown as the pivot in the backcourt, and Michael Porter ($6,600) is tops on my list for production if Gordon is absent.

NOP CJ McCollum (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Roll with Jose Alvarado ($4,300) if McCollum sits.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($12,200) is playable against the Timberwolves. Both teams are re-tooling their backcourts, and Doncic laid down the hammer on Minnesota with 56 FDFPs back in December. I also like Anthony Davis ($10,800) against a Portland team that's struggling up front without Jusuf Nurkic.

I'll move past some other elite talent down to the $8k range and go with DeMar DeRozan ($8,300) against the Magic. Although he's had a tepid past few games, DeRozan has lit up the Magic twice with 46-FDFP performances this season.

Also consider: Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,400) vs. MIN, Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN ($8,000) @ NYK

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($7,900) vs. BKN

Brunson has been on a tear recently, averaging a whopping 47 FDFPs over his last five games. His recent matchup against the Nets didn't hit that number, but the new-look backcourt for Brooklyn should allow Brunson to get back into the 40-FDFP range.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,600) @ IND

I also like Collin Sexton ($5,500) in this spot as a super-valuable pivot, but the keys to the offensive engine in this offense still belong to Markkanen. He's eclipsed 40 FDFP in three of his last six games, and was just shy of 40 in two of the others. At his salary, we don't even need to see him above 40 (although it would be nice), but with his salary still comfortably under $8k, a value-beating number is a real possibility.

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,400) @ PHI

I slot Green in frequently, and I see no reason to stop despite a tough matchup against the Sixers. Philly hasn't been particularly strong defensively on the perimeter and just dealt away Matisse Thybulle, and that's where you'll see Green do a majority of his damage. Without Kevin Porter, Green is running the show for Houston offensively.

Zach Collins, SAN ($6,400) @ CLE

Jakob Poeltl's departure has flung the door wide open for Collins, and he's played well in his starting role so far. There's a possibility that Jarrett Allen could give the big man some trouble, but there will be enough errant shots in this one to give both big men a decent rebounding total. Collins can also stretch the floor effectively with an excellent mid-range jumper, and even an occasional three-pointer here and there.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,200) vs. LAL

I predict another solid night for Simons despite a potential blow-up game for Damian Lillard ($10,400). The Lakers pulled off a big win against the Warriors Saturday, but the team's upside is capped without LeBron. If you're wondering how Simons will stack up against D'Angelo Russell, he beat value in two of three matchups against the Timberwolves this season.

Also consider: Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($6,200) @ IND, Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($6,000) @ OKC

VALUE PLAYS

As always, mine the Injuries section for the evening's best values. Here are some additional players to consider below $6,000 tonight.

C Mark Williams, ATL ($5,200) vs. ATL

SG/SF Herbert Jones, NOP ($5,400) @ OKC

PF/C Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,500) vs. PHI

SF/PF Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,100) @ NYK

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.