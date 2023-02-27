NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a slim-four game slate for Monday. FanDuel's main slate will commence at 7:00 p.m. EST, and we're tackling this shallow player pool for the best DFS options.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The highest projected total tonight is only 236 (ORL/CHA), and it's the only game above 230. You'll have to find value in some of the slower-paced contests, and since we gave no love to the Heat in this article, that's a good roster to explore if you want to get unique in tournament builds.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

CHA P.J. Washington (foot) - DOUBTFUL

Washington missed Saturday's game and is doubtful tonight. The Hornets lack an effective pivot for Washington, but I'd expect the load to increase for Mark Williams ($6,600).

DET Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Isaiah Stewart (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

If Bogdanovic sits, a pivot to Jaden Ivey ($6,000) would be a sound call. The frontcourt is thin without Duren and Stewart, but opportunities should be wide open for Marvin Bagley ($4,900) if Stewart remains sidelined.

BOS Jaylen Brown (personal) - OUT

If this tag holds, I like Malcolm Brogdon ($6,300) in lieu of Derrick White, who will play but is saddled with an ankle strain. We'll also see a good dose of Sam Hauser ($4,500).

ELITE PLAYERS

Due to the size of the slate, I will lower the elite threshold to $7,000.

I have interest in two players at the very top, but Jayson Tatum ($11,000) appears to be a better overall fit than LaMelo Ball ($10,500). I like Ball's matchup against Detroit, but Jaylen Brown's absence and the mini-rivalry against the Knicks persuade me to spend top dollar on the All-Star Game MVP.

Moving down, we find Brandon Ingram ($8,200) at a favorable salary against Orlando, and I also don't mind CJ McCollum ($7,700) in the same game.

Also consider: Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,400)

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jonas Valanciunas, NOR ($6,100) vs. ORL

This should be an exploitable spot for JoVal. He put up 36 FDFPs in his last tangle with Orlando's frontcourt, which is exactly what we need at this salary. His single-spot eligibility limits him, but he's a definite consideration in this shallow player pool.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($6,000) vs. MIA

The projected total in this game isn't thrilling, but Harris' current salary is a bit too low to ignore. Although he's only averaged around 24 FDFPs per game over the past five, he has punched totals into the low 30's over the past month. I also like De'Anthony Melton ($4,700) for Philly in this spot.

Killian Hayes, DET ($5,400) @ CHA

Hayes' shooting has been an issue recently, but the Piston posted one of his best games of the season against the Hornets back in December. If he can get dialed in again, Hayes could provide real value. His single-position eligibility does limit him, however.

Gordon Hayward, CHA ($6,200) vs. DET

The potential loss of P.J. Washington will affect how the Hornets' production is distributed, and although I said there wasn't an effective pivot, I think we can trust Hayward based on his recent play. Thanks to a 57-FDFP romp against the Timberwolves, his five-game average has spiked to almost 37 FDFPs, which absolutely crushes value at this salary.

James Wiseman, DET ($4,800) @ CHA

For uniqueness' sake, I will add Wiseman to the pile as a speculative add. I don't think you need to make concessions to get elites into your lineup, but you have to consider Wiseman after he started Saturday's game. It's a close call between Wiseman and Bagley, but Wiseman has hit 20 FDFPs in two consecutive games, and the potential absence of Washington could provide some interior opportunities for the Pistons. If Duren AND Stewart sit, I think this is a safe budget consideration.





